Ranking the 7 Best Home-Ice Advantages in the NHL

0 of 7

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Every season we hear about how teams across the NHL are vying for home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's why all matches matter, whether they are divisional matchups down the stretch, a bottom-feeding squad taking on a Conference leader with 20 games left in the season or why a team vying for the Presidents' Trophy doesn't start resting their best players five weeks before the regular season ends.

Home ice matters in the NHL. Maybe not as much as some folks think, but it's far from inconsequential.

Conventional wisdom says it's much better to play a series-defining Game 7 on home ice for a reason. We even saw the advantage matter during the postseason last year, when fans were less of a factor (if at all).

It is the home team that gets to pick the player matchups, which can have a huge impact if the home coach has identified a particular advantage they want to press when possible.

If you're the Edmonton Oilers, would you rather have Connor McDavid face Cale Makar or Erik Johnson? Both are NHL-caliber players, but McDavid should, in theory at least, have an easier time going against the latter.

Some NHL teams seem to have a bit more of an edge in terms of home-ice advantage, however. Every sports arena is special in the eyes of the fans that pay to see games there, but which organizations have an advantage that goes beyond the norm?

Here are our picks, and if you disagree we'd love to hear your stories down in the comments section.