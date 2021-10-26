Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsOctober 26, 2021
Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
The NFL is a game of attrition, which is a fact that teams like the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are learning the hard way in 2021. The same is true for fantasy football, where a key injury or two can be all it takes to unravel a championship-caliber roster.
Just ask managers of Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Russell Wilson or Chris Carson this season.
With bye weeks also in play—the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye in Week 8—many managers will be left scrambling for the waiver wire this week.
Here, we'll dive into some of the top waiver-wire targets for Week 8—based on factors like projected role, player health, matchup and past production—and examine stat projections for wire options and bench players who may be pressed into service.
All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 8 Waiver-Wire Targets
Player - Team - Percent Rostered in Yahoo, ESPN Leagues
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants - 28%, 29%
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos - 20%, 21%
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles - 21%, 26%
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals - 7%, 8%
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings - 7%, 8%
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys - 40%, 51%
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings - 9%, 11%
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals - 19%, 9%
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not been consistent fantasy gold in 2021, but he has a juicy matchup in Week 8 that makes him worth a spot start.
Jones and the Giants will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Last week, Jones was without top offensive weapons Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. He managed to throw for 203 yards and a touchdown and run for 28 yards against a stout Carolina Panthers defense.
Carolina ranks third in yards allowed and seventh in scoring defense.
Jones also caught a 16-yard pass from wideout Dante Pettis on a trick play, though managers can't expect New York to break that one out of the playbook two weeks in a row.
Projection: 260 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 45 rushing yards
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles starting back Miles Sanders was carted off with an ankle sprain on Sunday, and he could miss one to three weeks, according to Mario Pilato of Pro Football Focus.
While there's no definitive timeline for Sanders' recovery yet, Eagles backup Kenneth Gainwell is worth a waiver claim. Gainwell was part of the Eagles passing attack even before Sanders' injury. He was targeted 23 times over the first six weeks.
In Week 7, Gainwell caught four passes on eight targets and compiled 61 scrimmage yards with a touchdown.
The Eagles seem reluctant to commit to the run—they rank fourth in yards per attempt but 28th in attempts—but Gainwell carries some strong PPR upside. In Week 8, he'll face a Detroit Lions team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Projection: 66 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 44 receiving yards, 1 TD
K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have long struggled to find a reliable No. 3 receiver—a search that began during the Stefon Diggs days. However, it appears the Vikings have found their man in K.J. Osborn, who is thriving as a third option behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.
Osborn has caught 26 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, and he's been targeted at least six times in four of six games. He's quickly gaining the confidence of quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"When the game's been on the line, he's produced," coach Mike Zimmer said, per Mark Craig of the Star Tribune. "I really believe that Kirk has a lot of confidence in him."
This week, Osborn and the Vikings will face the Dallas Cowboys, who rank 28th in passing yards allowed and have the offensive firepower to turn the game into a shootout. Expect Osborn to see plenty of opportunities in Week 8.
Projection: 5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end C.J. Uzomah played a big role in the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-17 drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. While he only caught three passes, they went for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
This isn't a new trend for Uzomah, who is becoming one of Joe Burrow's favorite clutch targets. While he has seen an average of fewer than three targets per game, he has caught five touchdown passes and has scored in three of the last four games.
Uzomah has caught 13 passes over the last four weeks.
In Week 8, the Bengals will visit the New York Jets, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Uzomah is a low-floor, high-ceiling player who should skew toward the high side this week.
Managers who have Mark Andrews or Darren Waller on bye should give Uzomah a long look for the week.
Projection: 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD
*Fantasy roster percentages, points allowed from FantasyPros.