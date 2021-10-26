Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

0 of 5

The NFL is a game of attrition, which is a fact that teams like the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are learning the hard way in 2021. The same is true for fantasy football, where a key injury or two can be all it takes to unravel a championship-caliber roster.

Just ask managers of Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Russell Wilson or Chris Carson this season.

With bye weeks also in play—the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on bye in Week 8—many managers will be left scrambling for the waiver wire this week.

Here, we'll dive into some of the top waiver-wire targets for Week 8—based on factors like projected role, player health, matchup and past production—and examine stat projections for wire options and bench players who may be pressed into service.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.