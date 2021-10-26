World Series 2021: Schedule and Predictions for Astros vs. Braves Game 1

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The first World Series collision between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves brings together two MLB clubs with dramatically different playoff resumes.

The Astros have won at least one playoff series each of the past five seasons, booking three trips to the Fall Classic and winning (at least) one title over that stretch.

Atlanta hadn't won a postseason series in nearly 20 years before beating the Miami Marlins in the NLDS last year. The Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999 and hoping to secure their second championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966 (1995).

In 2021, though, both took identical paths to the championship round, needing four games to escape the Division Series and six to wrap up the Championship Series.

They enter this series on equal footing, which could set up an all-time classic. With the action getting underway on Tuesday night, let's lay out the series schedule and make a pair of predictions for the opener.