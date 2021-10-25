Waiver Wire Week 8: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashod Bateman Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 25, 2021
Waiver Wire Week 8: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashod Bateman Highlight Pickups to Know
Miles Sanders became the latest No. 1 running back to go down with an injury Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles back was carted off the field with an ankle injury. The team officially listed him as questionable to return. If the injury costs Sanders a few weeks of playing time, Kenneth Gainwell should take on more responsibilities in the backfield.
Gainwell turned himself into a solid No. 2 option behind Sanders in the Philadelphia offense, but he did not do enough to be a viable fantasy football waiver-wire pickup. But if the rookie is the No. 1 running back for a few weeks, he will be one of the top waiver-wire additions at a position that has been worn thin by injuries.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard experienced increases in production in Week 7 as well, and they could be coveted waiver-wire pieces if you need help at that position.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia
Philadelphia's approach to the rushing game has been questionable at best, but it is starting to improve.
Sanders earned nine carries in Weeks 3 and 4. His total moved up to 11 carries in Week 5, and he had six in the first half of Week 7's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before he got hurt. That is a promising sign for Gainwell, who will be the latest backup thrust into a starting role if Sanders is out for some time.
Gainwell has primarily been used in the passing game. He has 19 receptions on 31 targets compared to 26 carries.
On Sunday, Gainwell caught his second touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts for the opening score of the contest. He finished with four receptions for 41 yards and five carries for 20 yards. His fantasy value was boosted by the touchdown.
If Gainwell produces around 60 total yards and a touchdown moving forward, he could be a decent replacement at running back. The hope among fantasy players is that Gainwell's production increases in Week 8's clash of bottom feeders with the Detroit Lions.
If Sanders is out for a while, the Week 10 clash with the Denver Broncos is also an intriguing spot for the rookie Philadelphia running back.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore
Bateman entered Week 7 as one of the more popular waiver-wire selections because of what he could bring to the Baltimore offense.
The rookie wide receiver confirmed that by hauling in three receptions for 80 yards in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That performance was a nice base for Bateman to lay down to gain the trust of fantasy players who may have been skeptical of adding a rookie coming off an injury.
Bateman earned six targets in each of his first two games. Baltimore has a Week 8 bye, but it could be worth adding him now before others scoop him up.
Baltimore's first matchup out of the bye against the Minnesota Vikings is not too intriguing, but the Week 10 showdown with the Miami Dolphins could reap large fantasy totals. Bateman will have the bye week to develop more chemistry with Lamar Jackson, and he could be poised to play a larger role in Week 9 and beyond.
Bateman's early production suggests he is worth keeping on the bench for a week before he jumps into your lineup.
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay
Lazard was a reliable No. 2 wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team.
Lazard caught five of his six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 14-point victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay wide receiver has touchdowns in consecutive games, and he could play a big role in Thursday night's clash with the Arizona Cardinals. If Davante Adams is taken away for parts of that game, Rodgers needs to call on other targets to move the ball down the field.
Lazard received 11 targets in the wins over the Chicago Bears and Washington. If that production keeps up, he could be a nice No. 2 or No. 3 option for fantasy teams in Week 8.
He could be an alternative to Bateman if you do not want to pick up a player on a bye week. Lazard could also have more value in Week 9 compared to Bateman since the Packers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in two weeks.