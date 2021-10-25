Waiver Wire Week 8: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashod Bateman Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

Miles Sanders became the latest No. 1 running back to go down with an injury Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles back was carted off the field with an ankle injury. The team officially listed him as questionable to return. If the injury costs Sanders a few weeks of playing time, Kenneth Gainwell should take on more responsibilities in the backfield.

Gainwell turned himself into a solid No. 2 option behind Sanders in the Philadelphia offense, but he did not do enough to be a viable fantasy football waiver-wire pickup. But if the rookie is the No. 1 running back for a few weeks, he will be one of the top waiver-wire additions at a position that has been worn thin by injuries.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard experienced increases in production in Week 7 as well, and they could be coveted waiver-wire pieces if you need help at that position.