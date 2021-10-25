Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 4

Week 7 was difficult for many fantasy football managers because there were six NFL teams on byes, making it more challenging to fill out lineups. In Week 8, that won't be quite as much of an issue for most.

However, if you're a manager whose roster is filled with players from the Baltimore Ravens and/or Las Vegas Raiders, then you may have some work to do. Those are the two teams that won't be in action during the upcoming gameweek. Regardless, it may be wise to be active on the waiver wire because there will be some solid players being pursued.

With Week 7 wrapping up Monday, here are some early Week 8 rankings, along with several top waiver-wire targets for the week.