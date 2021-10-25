Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 ResultsOctober 25, 2021
Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results
The Week 7 results across the NFL solidified who the worst teams in the league are.
The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Washington Football Team all lost on Sunday.
The New York Giants were the only team currently scheduled to pick in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft to win a game on Sunday.
The bottom half of the top 10 in the projected draft order changed slightly after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. They moved out of the top 10, but their first-round pick will go to Philadelphia as part of the Carson Wentz trade.
We could witness some serious movement in the draft order after Week 8, though, since Detroit and Philadelphia play each other. But it's more of the same atop the projected results for now.
Updated 2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order
1. Detroit (0-7)
2. Philadelphia (via Miami - 1-6)
3. Houston (1-6)
4. New York Jets (1-5)
5. Jacksonville (1-5)
6. Philadelphia (2-5)
7. New York Giants (2-5)
8. Washington (2-5)
9. New York Jets (via Seattle - 2-4)
10. Miami (via San Francisco - 2-4)
11. New England (3-4)
12. Denver (3-4)
13. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis - 3-4)
14. Carolina (3-4)
15. New York Giants (via Carolina - 3-4)
16. Kansas City (3-4)
17. Atlanta (3-3)
18. Pittsburgh (3-3)
19. Minnesota (3-3)
20. Cleveland (4-3)
21. New Orleans (3-2)
22. Buffalo (4-2)
23. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
24. Dallas (5-1)
25. Tennessee (5-2)
26. Cincinnati (5-2)
27. Tampa Bay (6-1)
28. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams - 6-1)
29. Las Vegas (5-2)
30. Green Bay (6-1)
31. Baltimore (5-2)
32. Arizona (7-0)
Updated order via Tankathon.com.
Detroit's Best Chance to Win Comes in Week 8
The Detroit Lions were again competitive but just not good enough to win in Week 7.
They fell to the Los Angeles Rams by nine points in a matchup of two quarterbacks playing against their former teams.
Dan Campbell's side heads into Week 8 with the only winless record in the NFL, but its first victory of the season could be on the horizon.
Philadelphia was blown out by the Las Vegas Raiders, but the final margin of victory of 11 points does not do the game justice. Las Vegas cruised to the victory after the Eagles scored the first touchdown of the contest.
Detroit gets the struggling Eagles at home in Week 8 ahead of a bye week. But the clash with Philadelphia is the easiest matchup the Lions will face for at least another month.
They play the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on the road in back-to-back games out of the bye and then host the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
If the Lions fail to beat Philadelphia, they might have to wait until Week 14 versus the Denver Broncos to earn their first win.
The good news for Detroit is that if it remains on top of the draft board, potential No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux continues to impress for the Oregon Ducks and could wreak havoc from the Lions' defensive line next season.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Continues to Look Like No. 1 Overall Pick
Thibodeaux produced one of the best games of his collegiate career in Oregon's win over UCLA on Saturday, including six quarterback pressures and three sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
The 20-year-old earned a ton of praise for his performance on the road at the Rose Bowl, which further installed our thought that he will be the No. 1 overall pick next spring.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic was one of the many draft experts who echoed that sentiment after watching the film.
Each of the teams currently projected to pick inside the top five could use more bite in their pass rush and Thibodeaux would be the perfect fix for that.
If Detroit chose him at No. 1, it would have back-to-back first-round picks out of Oregon after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 draft.
If Thibodeaux is the top pick, he would be the first Oregon player since George Shaw in 1955 to earn that honor. He would also be the first defensive lineman chosen at the top since Myles Garrett in 2017.