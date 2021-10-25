Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

The Week 7 results across the NFL solidified who the worst teams in the league are.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Washington Football Team all lost on Sunday.

The New York Giants were the only team currently scheduled to pick in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft to win a game on Sunday.

The bottom half of the top 10 in the projected draft order changed slightly after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. They moved out of the top 10, but their first-round pick will go to Philadelphia as part of the Carson Wentz trade.

We could witness some serious movement in the draft order after Week 8, though, since Detroit and Philadelphia play each other. But it's more of the same atop the projected results for now.