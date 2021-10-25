NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Melvin Ingram, Marlon Mack and MoreOctober 25, 2021
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Melvin Ingram, Marlon Mack and More
Come 4:01 p.m. on Nov 2, the NFL's 32 teams will no longer be able to make trades during the 2021 season.
Until then, there are sure to be rumors circulating about players who could be traded before the deadline. Some teams have been doing deals through the first seven gameweeks, especially of late. One of the most recent major trades that took place occurred Oct. 15, when the Philadelphia Eagles sent tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
Will more notable players be on the move? And if so, who could be dealt?
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NFL.
Teams Contacting Steelers About Ingram
Melvin Ingram is only six games into his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's possible his time with the team could be coming to an end. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have been calling the Steelers about Ingram and the team has "listened and engaged" in conversations.
A 10-year NFL veteran, Ingram signed with Pittsburgh in July after spending his first nine seasons with the Chargers franchise. The 32-year-old has made only one start for the Steelers, and he has just 10 tackles and one sack to his name this season.
In his report, Rapoport noted that the Kansas City Chiefs have "been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass-rusher," adding that Ingram visited with them during the offseason before he went to Pittsburgh. So perhaps the Chiefs are a fit for Ingram should the Steelers opt to move him.
Ingram's base salary is only $1.075 million, per Rapoport, so the pass-rusher would come at a low cost in a trade. That could help Pittsburgh get a deal done with one of his suitors.
Colts Haven't Been Interested in Trade Offers for Mack
It's no secret that Marlon Mack wants to leave the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old running back has publicly requested to be traded, but nothing has materialized since that became known in September.
And that may not change anytime soon, either. Rapoport reported that while the Colts have fielded calls, "nothing has piqued their interests enough to pull off a trade." Rapoport also noted that some of the teams that seemed be potential fits no longer have as big of a need at running back, such as the San Francisco 49ers, who have gotten healthier of late.
So what will happen if Mack remains in Indianapolis against his wishes?
"If the Colts don't trade Mack, they'll likely continue to sprinkle him into the offense, as they did two weeks ago when he averaged 9 yards per rush against the Ravens," Rapoport wrote.
Mack has played five games in 2021, rushing for 101 yards on 28 carries, and he has yet to get into the end zone. Last year, he was limited to one game after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Indianapolis' 2020 season opener.
Dillard Drawing Interest on Trade Market
Now in his third year in the NFL, Andre Dillard could soon be on the move, with the 26-year-old Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman drawing some trade interest.
Rapoport recently reported that "teams have been calling" Philadelphia to discuss Dillard, who was taken by the Eagles in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Although Dillard was supposed to be Philadelphia's franchise left tackle, he couldn't secure that role and has recently been at guard in practices.
Dillard played in all 16 games as a rookie in 2019, but he missed all of 2020 because of a torn biceps. He's been healthy this year, but he's been used mostly in a reserve role and on special teams.
"The Eagles won't give him away, and there are scenarios where he's a part of their future, anyway," Rapoport wrote. "But teams believe a quality second-day pick would be enough to pry Dillard away."
Philadelphia is still rebuilding, so this potential move would make sense if it doesn't intend to play Dillard given it would receive some draft capital in exchange for him.