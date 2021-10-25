NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Rumors and Underrated Players Who Could Get Moved

NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Rumors and Underrated Players Who Could Get MovedOctober 25, 2021
NFL teams have already hinted the 2021 trade deadline could be epic in scale.
After all, well before the November 2 deadline, several major trades went down. In a very rare move, a rebuilding Jacksonville team threw in the towel early and traded 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson to a would-be contender in Carolina, with the Panthers giving up a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold.
And after months, if not years of buzz, the New England Patriots finally traded Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore, also shipping him to Carolina, getting back a sixth-rounder.
Those could just be appetizers ahead of a stunning main course given some of the rumors and buzz already, never mind some underrated names who could change the complexion of playoff races.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
One can't mention the trade deadline and not bring up the ongoing saga with the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson.
Watson's playing future remains up in the air but that hasn't stopped buzz about a potential trade as teams investigate every possible avenue for an upgrade at the most important position in the sport.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday, several teams remained interested, though his no-trade clause looms over any possible deal. He followed that up on Monday by reporting that the Texans were indeed in talks and specifically mentioned Miami and Carolina as the seemingly primary possible destinations.
Both of those would make plenty of sense. The Dolphins are now 1-6 and 2020 first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa has struggled when available, throwing seven scores and four picks in four games. Ditto for Carolina, where a 3-0 start has turned into a 3-4 stumble, with starter Sam Darnold getting benched in Week 7 during a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants.
As always, a whole lot of ifs hang over a possible Watson trade, but the buzz makes it sound like a desperate team will indeed pull the trigger.
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
In the age of "devalued" running backs, Marlon Mack remains an interesting case study.
Mack, still just 25 years old, averages 4.4 yards per carry for his career, has scored 20 rushing touchdowns and caught 57 passes as a viable threat out of the backfield.
Yet after Mack missed most of 2020 due to injury, he and the Colts agreed to seek a trade, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero in September. Coaches have elected to go with 2020 second-rounder Jonathan Taylor and 2018 fourth-rounder Nyheim Hines, giving Mack just 28 carries and five targets over seven games.
Mack isn't going to net the Colts much via trade, especially on his one-year deal, so it's a little perplexing to see the team not use him more. If a team struggling with running back injuries (Kansas City) or productivity (Atlanta) make a move for Mack, it could help change the outlook of playoff races and/or rebuilds.
Melvin Ingram, Edge, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers signing Melvin Ingram looked like one of the best value moves of the offseason as the team hunting for a way to replace the pass-rushing productivity of the departing Bud Dupree.
Ingram, after all, tallied 50 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2012 as an oft-underrated pass-rusher and he projected as a good scheme fit in Pittsburgh.
Instead, the 32-year-old veteran had played on just 62 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps over the first six games, registering one sack in the process. Despite this, he had recorded 11 pressures, nearly matching his total over seven games last year.
Rapoport reported teams have already seen this development over the course of Pittsburgh's 3-3 start and picked up the phone. Maybe the Steelers don't bite because they still fancy themselves contenders, but Ingram's got the upside capable of dramatically boosting the pass-rushing rotation of a would-be contender like Kansas City.