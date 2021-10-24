Week 7 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 24, 2021
Week 7 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
The NFL Week 7 slate has a few obvious lineup stack candidates for daily fantasy football contests.
On paper, the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams have significant mismatches against their respective opponents.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be viewed as a stack candidate as well if you believe they will take care of the Chicago Bears defense.
With six teams on bye, each of those four teams will carry a decent roster percentage in Sunday's contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.
We would not blame you if you combined some of the stars on those rosters, but there is an alternative strategy that can be used with players from games that are expected to be tighter.
Keep Riding Arizona's Hot Offense
The most obvious of the four notable mismatches comes in the Arizona Cardinals' home contest against the Houston Texans.
The undefeated Cardinals are the largest spread favorite of the NFL season, and they should have the victory wrapped up well before the fourth quarter.
Kyler Murray and Co. have scored more than 30 points in five of their six games this year, and they face a Texans defense that let up more than 350 total yards in each of their six contests to start the 2021 campaign.
Murray should feast on the Houston secondary with his abundance of receiving options. DeAndre Hopkins is a must-start player alongside the Arizona quarterback. Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore or A.J. Green are all solid options as the No. 2 wide receiver in that stack.
Kirk has the slight advantage in numbers over Green and Moore. He is second to Hopkins in receiving yards, is tied with Hopkins for the most receptions on the team and has three touchdown catches.
It could be enticing to load up your lineup with Arizona's entire passing attack, but it would be wise to add in James Conner or Chase Edmonds. If Arizona goes up big, as expected, Kliff Kingsbury could dial up a handful of run plays to wind down the clock.
Edmonds has 44 more rushing yards than Conner on 26 fewer carries. He is also the better option in the passing game, with 26 receptions for 163 yards.
You could also throw tight end Zach Ertz into the stack, but there may some concerns about that since Sunday will be his first time running through the offense in game speed.
Be Wary of Tampa Bay's Matchup with Chicago
Tampa Bay is a double-digit home favorite on the spread, but Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium may be closer than expected.
Tom Brady will be without Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski because of injuries, and he is going up against a Bears defense that allowed under 250 passing yards to four of their six opponents.
Chicago lost by double figures to the Packers in Week 6, but they held Aaron Rodgers to 195 passing yards, with Green Bay's rushing attack taking over that contest.
The Bears held four opponents beneath 100 rushing yards as well, so Leonard Fournette may not be as big of a lineup lock as you think.
Brady could connect with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on a regular basis, but if one member of the duo is shut down by extra coverage from the Chicago secondary, the other players in the passing attack have to step up.
Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden are too unproven to trust as value plays, and Giovani Bernard has not done enough out of the backfield to warrant a DFS roster spot.
Brady, Evans and Godwin could form a nice stack, but the Bucs are not guaranteed to put up high totals in the manner Arizona, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams may be.
Load Up on the Philadelphia-Las Vegas Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders have the potential to put up the most points of any Week 7 contest.
The Eagles have been gashed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay for 28 points or more this year. Las Vegas is coming off a 34-point output against the Denver Broncos.
Derek Carr could look to exploit the Philadelphia secondary with a few deep throws to Henry Ruggs III and some passes across the middle to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. The Las Vegas running backs could also feast on a Philadelphia defense that has not held an opponent under 100 rushing yards in six games.
Philadelphia has not given up in any of its games. That has made Jalen Hurts one of the top fantasy quarterbacks. Hurts and DeVonta Smith have formed a strong connection, and the rookie wide receiver leads the Eagles with 44 targets and 27 receptions.
Hurts has also relied on his tight ends to move the ball down the field. With Ertz now in Arizona, Dallas Goedert could be an ideal option at the position in DFS contests. Ertz and Goedert combined for 33 receptions and four touchdowns in the first six weeks.
Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. The Eagles have the potential to keep the game close, as they did in Week 6 against Tampa Bay. That would lend itself to a potentially successful overall game stack.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.