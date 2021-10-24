Week 7 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The most obvious of the four notable mismatches comes in the Arizona Cardinals' home contest against the Houston Texans.

The undefeated Cardinals are the largest spread favorite of the NFL season, and they should have the victory wrapped up well before the fourth quarter.

Kyler Murray and Co. have scored more than 30 points in five of their six games this year, and they face a Texans defense that let up more than 350 total yards in each of their six contests to start the 2021 campaign.

Murray should feast on the Houston secondary with his abundance of receiving options. DeAndre Hopkins is a must-start player alongside the Arizona quarterback. Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore or A.J. Green are all solid options as the No. 2 wide receiver in that stack.

Kirk has the slight advantage in numbers over Green and Moore. He is second to Hopkins in receiving yards, is tied with Hopkins for the most receptions on the team and has three touchdown catches.

It could be enticing to load up your lineup with Arizona's entire passing attack, but it would be wise to add in James Conner or Chase Edmonds. If Arizona goes up big, as expected, Kliff Kingsbury could dial up a handful of run plays to wind down the clock.

Edmonds has 44 more rushing yards than Conner on 26 fewer carries. He is also the better option in the passing game, with 26 receptions for 163 yards.

You could also throw tight end Zach Ertz into the stack, but there may some concerns about that since Sunday will be his first time running through the offense in game speed.