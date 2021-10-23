Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Throughout the week, fantasy football managers are trying to decide the optimal lineup in order to have success. And some weeks are easier than others. However, Week 7 may be one of the more difficult weeks, and many managers may still be contemplating their choices despite Sunday almost being here.

Six NFL teams have byes this week, so the fantasy managers with less depth on their teams will be tested. If they missed out on the top waiver-wire targets earlier in the week, then they may be digging deep for potential sleepers to try to somehow eke out a win over their opponents.

Here's some start/sit advice to help with potential lineup decisions prior to Sunday.