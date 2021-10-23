Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury ListOctober 23, 2021
Some fantasy football managers may be scrambling to put together a lineup for Week 7. There are six NFL teams on byes this week, and if your team is loaded with players from their rosters, there may not be many great fill-in options on the bench.
Several notable players are also dealing with injuries, which could have made things even more difficult. However, they could have replacements who are worthy of fantasy consideration because they will likely be getting increased opportunities.
With the majority of Week 7 matchups approaching, here's a look at the latest top-40 flex rankings, followed by a breakdown of several players who could be worthwhile waiver-wire pickups.
Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. KC
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at TEN
3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. WAS
4. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. DET
5. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. WAS
6. Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. DET
7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at SEA
8. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. IND
9. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. HOU
10. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore at NYG
11. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at SF
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. CHI
13. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson at MIA
14. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at BAL
15. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at TEN
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. CHI
17. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. KC
18. Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard at NYG
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. CHI
20. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift at LAR
21. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley at MIA
22. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. PHI
23. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase at BAL
24. Kansas City Chiefs RB Darrel Williams at TEN
25. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks at ARI
26. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
27. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin at GB
28. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. PHI
29. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. CIN
30. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle vs. ATL
31. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. NO
32. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. DET
33. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris vs. NYJ
34. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CIN
35. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson at GB
36. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. at SF
37. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith at LV
38. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at LAR
39. San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell vs. IND
40. New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' bad luck with injuries to running backs has continued, as Latavius Murray won't be playing Sunday against the Bengals because of a left-ankle sprain. Murray had emerged as the starting back after Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill before the season started.
It's time for the Ravens to turn to another pair of veteran backs, as Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell should carry the majority of the load Sunday. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Freeman is expected to start, with Bell serving as the primary backup.
Although Freeman hasn't been starting, the 29-year-old has been effective through his first five games with Baltimore, rushing for 95 yards on 16 carries. The majority of that work came in Week 6, when Freeman had nine carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Freeman, who is rostered in only 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues, could be a solid starting running back option in Week 7 because he should get a decent number of touches and could get into the end zone again.
Dante Pettis, WR, New York Giants
The New York Giants have numerous wide receivers who are dealing with injuries. Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) have both been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and John Ross are all questionable with hamstring ailments. C.J. Board is on injured reserve with an arm injury.
If Slayton, Shepard and/or Ross can't play, New York will need another receiver to step up. That could end up being Dante Pettis, who made his season debut in Week 6. Pettis was targeted 11 times and had five receptions for 48 yards.
While Pettis may not be a top option, he's available in nearly every Yahoo and ESPN league. And Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will need to throw the ball to somebody. Even if some of the receivers who are questionable play, they could be limited, meaning Pettis would have an expanded role anyway.
If you're badly in need of a flex player, Pettis is worth taking a flier on for Week 7.
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Rob Gronkowski will be out for the fourth straight game because of a rib injury. Tampa Bay's offense will also be missing wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been ruled out with an ankle ailment.
So there will be more targets to go around to other Bucs playmakers in Week 7. And while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will likely be quarterback Tom Brady's top options, tight end O.J. Howard should also be heavily involved in the offense. He's been dealing with his own ankle injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and is trending in the right direction.
As long as Howard plays, he should be a great streaming option at tight end, as he's rostered in only 3 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues. In Week 6, Howard had his best showing of the season, notching six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. And he could be poised for another strong performance.
Roster information courtesy of FantasyPros.