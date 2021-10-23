Ranking the 10 Best Playmakers in the NHL Today

0 of 11

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

When one speaks of NHL scorers, they're usually speaking about goal scorers. Each year, the leading goal scorer is honored with the Maurice Richard Trophy, named for the first player to reach 50 goals in a season and the 500-career-goal plateau. Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, the nine-time winner of the Richard Trophy, is garnering headlines as he attempts to catch Wayne Gretzky as the all-time goals leader.

Gretzky's 894 career goals were an impressive achievement, but it was his skills as a playmaker that made him hockey's greatest player. Even if he had never scored a goal in the NHL, his 1,963 assists would still make him the all-time points leader. As his goal production declined by the 1990s, his playmaking skills enabled him to win the Art Ross Trophy in 1990, 1991 and 1994.

The top playmakers aren't feted with an annual award recognizing their achievements. Nevertheless, their efforts are as invaluable as their high-scoring teammates. Today's game features young stars such as defending Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and longtime standout Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Here's our ranking of today's top-10 playmakers. Totals assists, primary assists (those that directly resulted in goals) and scoring five-on-five per 60 minutes up to 2020-21 factored into this compilation.