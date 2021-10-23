NFL Players We Can't Wait to See Return from Injury as Midseason Nears

0 of 10

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

Believe it or not, we're rapidly approaching the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. Week 7 kicked off Thursday night, and injuries were a major storyline in the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos tilt.

The NFL is a game of attrition, and that was at the forefront for the Browns. Cleveland was without starters Baker Mayfield, Jack Conklin, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and top two running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Thanks in no small part to strong contributions from backups like quarterback Case Keenum and running back D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns eked out a win.

With 168 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, Johnson was nothing short of fantastic.

While it was definitely fun to see a player like Johnson get his time in the limelight, that doesn't mean we didn't miss seeing Chubb and Hunt do their thing. Chubb is one of the best pure runners in the NFL, and Hunt is a true dual-threat playmaker. The Browns, and football fans everywhere, will be excited to see them return.

Similar situations can be found across the NFL. Here, we'll examine 10 other players we can't wait to see back on the field in 2021. These are standout players who have missed significant game action and should be back before the end of the regular season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.