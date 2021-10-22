Daily Fantasy Football Week 7: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Standard fantasy football managers aren't the only ones who will be affected by all the byes during Week 7 of the NFL season. Those who play daily fantasy will have to spend wisely to fill out the best possible lineup using a smaller pool of players, considering six teams won't be in action.

DFS success is always heavily dependent on getting the most value out of your budget, and that will especially be the case this week. You may not be able to spend big on a position, because some of the lower-tier options may not be as reliable as usual.

Here's a look at several players you should try to build your Week 7 DFS lineup around on Sunday.