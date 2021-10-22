Daily Fantasy Football Week 7: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Daily Fantasy Football Week 7: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuelOctober 22, 2021
Standard fantasy football managers aren't the only ones who will be affected by all the byes during Week 7 of the NFL season. Those who play daily fantasy will have to spend wisely to fill out the best possible lineup using a smaller pool of players, considering six teams won't be in action.
DFS success is always heavily dependent on getting the most value out of your budget, and that will especially be the case this week. You may not be able to spend big on a position, because some of the lower-tier options may not be as reliable as usual.
Here's a look at several players you should try to build your Week 7 DFS lineup around on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
DFS Value: $7,500 on DraftKings; $7,900 on FanDuel
Aaron Rodgers will come at a bit of a high price, but there are several other quarterbacks who would cost more. Despite that, Rodgers has the potential to be the top fantasy QB of the week, considering he's been playing well of late and has an excellent Week 7 matchup.
Green Bay is hosting Washington, which is allowing an NFL-high 27.03 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And while the Packers should have no trouble notching a win, Washington may keep it competitive for long enough that Rodgers will have to keep passing, allowing him to rack up yardage.
Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of the past five weeks, and he's even scored a pair of rushing touchdowns over his previous three games. Rodgers is a safe play because he has a high floor, but he also has a high ceiling that could result in a huge fantasy performance.
Expect the Packers to roll and Rodgers to excel, making him the perfect anchor for a Week 7 DFS lineup.
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
DFS Value: $5,700 on DraftKings; $6,800 on FanDuel
It's always a risk to play a Patriots running back, because you never know who may end up getting the majority of the work out of the backfield. Damien Harris had only 10 carries between Weeks 3 and 4, then had 32 rushing attempts over the past two weeks, so he can be a boom-or-bust fantasy RB.
However, Harris should get plenty of opportunities this week against the New York Jets in a matchup that New England will likely have no trouble winning at home. And with the Pats likely to have a lead in the second half, they could keep the ball on the ground and rely on Harris to help maintain their advantage.
After scoring a touchdown each of the past two weeks, Harris has a solid chance of keeping that streak going. But even if he can't get into the end zone, he should have a strong yardage total that will provide plenty of value to a DFS lineup, especially at his low price point.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
DFS Value: $5,600 on DraftKings; $5,900 on FanDuel
Jaylen Waddle scored a touchdown in his NFL debut in Week 1, then didn't get into the end zone again until he scored two TDs last week. It's likely not a coincidence that those two weeks are the only ones in which Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played the entire game this season.
Tagovailoa and Waddle played together during their college days at Alabama, and now their connection has carried over to the NFL. Tagovailoa wasted no time trying to get the ball to Waddle last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Waddle was targeted 13 times and had 10 catches for 70 yards in Tagovailoa's return from injury.
Now, Miami is set for a Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which should be a game that produces plenty of offense from both sides. And considering the rate at which Tagovailoa is passing to Waddle, it seems likely that Waddle will again provide tremendous DFS value and have another solid showing.
