NFL Players Hitting 2022 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Pay Days

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL free-agent market will feature droves of players who sign eye-popping contracts.

Fans know the big hitters. Davante Adams, Allen Robinson II, Chris Godwin, Brandon Scherff, Akiem Hicks and Chandler Jones are some of the guys about to top the list.

But what about lesser-known names? How about unexpected big performers in contract years? Think Bud Dupree, who looked like a mid-tier free agent until an 11.5-sack outburst in 2019 earned him a franchise tag before an $82.5 million contract over five years a season later.

These are similar soon-to-be free agents who have saved their best performances for last.