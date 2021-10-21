Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 4

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action is set to get underway Thursday night when the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns go head-to-head. And this week has the potential to be a crucial one for fantasy football managers.

This is Week 7 of the 2021 season, and there are six teams that will be on a bye. That means a bunch of top fantasy contributors will be unavailable, leaving managers to try to find strong replacements to keep their teams afloat. Whether they're able to could dictate their success for the week.

There will also be plenty of tough start/sit decisions to make caused by this. So here's some advice heading into this week's matchups.