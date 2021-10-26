Buying or Selling NFL's Early Rookie Breakouts

0 of 10

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Almost halfway through the 2021 NFL season, a handful of rookies have broken away from the pack.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has put his preseason case of the drops behind him, while Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has come on strong as of late, too. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher Odafe Oweh have cemented themselves as critical parts of their respective team's defenses.

However, there's no guarantee that these breakout rookies will maintain that level of production moving forward. Some may fall victim to the rookie wall during the second half of the season.

Here, we'll decide whether notable rookie standouts will stay as productive through the rest of the year.