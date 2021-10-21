Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

John Froschauer/Associated Press

As is the case every week, we'll wrap up this week's Start/Sit mailbag by slamming out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

One minute and 45 seconds left on the clock. Two timeouts. Down four points.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Sterling Shepard or Tyler Lockett? -- @eligaull

This one is both easy and an example of how things can change from September to October. The Giants are hardly an offensive powerhouse, but Sterling Shepard is the last man standing among an injury-ravaged wideout corps. Last week against the Rams, that translated into 14 targets and 10 catches. Lockett's value isn't there with Geno Smith under center. Shephard is the safer play.

T.J. Hockenson or Kyle Pitts? -- @omarfigueroa24

Hockenson's eight catches for 74 yards last week against Cincinnati was his best yardage production since Week 1. But the Rams could do what so many other opponents have and bracket Detroit's only legitimate receiving threat. After having the best game of his young career two weeks ago in London (nine receptions, 119 yards and a score), Pitts has more Week 7 upside.

Sad this is even a question, but start D'Ernest Johnson or Tyler Lockett this week? -- @jjhakim

OK, we've hit the tipping point with Lockett. I've made it quite clear that I'm not high on Lockett in Week 7, but the Cleveland Browns are a hot mess of unknowns now that Case Keenum is starting against the Denver Broncos. We also don't know what the touches split will look like between Johnson and Demetric Felton. Start Lockett and hope for a long score.

Allen Robinson or Kenyan Drake in a flex spot? -- @CLF520

If it makes you feel any better, I have some flex decisions this week that are much worse than this. With that sad (not a typo), while I generally defer to running backs, Drake has 10 total touches in the last three games combined. Last week's two-score outing screams "fluke." Go with Robinson against a Tampa secondary that's starting an equipment manager and a parking lot attendant.

Better D this week…Indy or Denver? -- @NorthSideSoxFan

It has happened with very little fanfare, but the Indianapolis Colts are a top-five fantasy defense six weeks into the season. Much of the shine has come off the Denver defense over the past few weeks, but in Week 7, the Broncos face a Cleveland Browns offense completely eviscerated by injuries. Team defenses are all about matchups. Roll with Denver.

Standard league. Need a flex. (Chris) Godwin, (Tee) Higgins or (Courtland) Sutton? -- @andrewrayvaughn

This call comes down to Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos. Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals just isn't getting the target share to merit consideration over that duo. It's a close call, and Sutton has a much better fantasy matchup. However, the Buccaneers are just a better offensive team, which gives Godwin the most upside and the edge here.

Javonte Williams or Melvin Gordon full PPR? -- #chrism24

This backfield is as muddied as you'll find in the NFL, and until something changes, this backfield will be difficult to decipher. Nonetheless, Gordon has been the higher-scoring of the two Denver running backs, out-pointing Williams in four of six games and by an average of just over two fantasy points per game. The veteran gets the nod.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

Fantasy points allowed and scoring data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.