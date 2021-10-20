Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Derrick Henry is the hardest player for any NFL defense to contain at the moment.

The Tennessee Titans running back has five 100-yard rushing performances in the first six weeks and he is quite literally running away with the NFL rushing title.

Henry is the most valuable player in all of fantasy football right now and there is a good chance he continues his fantastic run in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City comes into Week 7 off its best defensive performance of the season, but that came against one of the weakest teams in the league.

Henry already has two 150-yard performances against Kansas City in his career, one in the regular season and the other in the playoffs.

Given the current state of the Chiefs defense, Henry could run rampant for yet another week.