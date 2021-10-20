Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsOctober 20, 2021
Derrick Henry is the hardest player for any NFL defense to contain at the moment.
The Tennessee Titans running back has five 100-yard rushing performances in the first six weeks and he is quite literally running away with the NFL rushing title.
Henry is the most valuable player in all of fantasy football right now and there is a good chance he continues his fantastic run in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City comes into Week 7 off its best defensive performance of the season, but that came against one of the weakest teams in the league.
Henry already has two 150-yard performances against Kansas City in his career, one in the regular season and the other in the playoffs.
Given the current state of the Chiefs defense, Henry could run rampant for yet another week.
Quarterback
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. Washington)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at Tennessee)
3. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. Houston)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. Cincinnati)
5. Tom Brady, TB (vs. Chicago)
6. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at Las Vegas)
7. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. Detroit)
8. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. Kansas City)
9. Matt Ryan, ATL (at Miami)
10. Derek Carr, LV (vs. Philadelphia)
If you have Aaron Rodgers or Kyler Murray on your fantasy team, get ready for a ton of points.
Rodgers faces the NFL's worst passing defense at home in Week 7. The Washington Football Team allowed 1,857 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks so far this season.
Washington conceded 499 total yards to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. It let up over 400 total yards in three of its six games.
Rodgers loses some yardage potential to Aaron Jones, who should also feast on the Washington defense, but he can make that up with some passes in the red zone to Davante Adams and others.
Murray gets to play the Houston Texans at home. The Texans allowed 102 points in their three road games against Cleveland, Buffalo and Indianapolis.
The Cardinals offense should easily put up another high point total. Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and others should be at the top of the lineup selections for daily fantasy contests as well.
Matt Ryan could challenge Rodgers and Murray for top slot in quarterback production since he is coming off a bye with a healthy Calvin Ridley against a Miami Dolphins defense that was gashed by Trevor Lawrence in London last week.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. Kansas City)
2. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. Washington)
3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at San Francisco)
4. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. Detroit)
5. Damien Harris, NE (vs. New York Jets)
6. Alvin Kamara, NO (at Seattle)
7. Joe Mixon, CIN (at Baltimore)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. Philadelphia)
9. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at New York Giants)
10. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. Chicago)
Henry should probably occupy the first 100 spots on the running back rankings because he has created that much separation between himself and the other players at his position.
Henry has 783 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through six weeks. He should get much closer to the 1,000-yard mark against the NFL's sixth-worst rushing defense.
Kansas City held Washington to 13 points in Week 6, but it still conceded 94 rushing yards in its blowout victory.
Kansas City allowed 153 rushing yards to Cleveland in Week 1 and Baltimore gashed it for 251 ground yards n Week 2. Philadelphia and Buffalo both ran for over 100 yards on the Chiefs as well.
Henry should feast against Kansas City's front seven. He is in a great position to record multiple touchdowns for yet another week. The Chiefs are tied with Jacksonville for the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed.
Chuba Hubbard and Josh Jacobs are two players to have eyes on in Week 7. They both face bottom five rushing defenses.
Hubbard has 162 rushing yards in the last two weeks and he could eat up the New York Giants front seven.
Jacobs takes on a Philadelphia front that has not held an opponent under 100 rushing yards yet this season.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. Washington)
2. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. Houston)
3. Tyreek Hill, KC (at Tennessee)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. Detroit)
5. JaMarr Chase, CIN (at Baltimore)
6. D.J. Moore, CAR (at New York Giants)
7. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at Miami)
8. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. Indianapolis)
9. Terry McLaurin, WSH (at Green Bay)
10. Mike Evans, TB (vs. Chicago)
The same logic we applied to the top quarterbacks rings true for the best projected wide receivers in Week 7.
Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins should feast on their respective opponents. Rodgers and Murray should target each player at a high rate.
The only downfall to playing Adams or Hopkins in Week 7 is the potential of a blowout. If that occurs, the Packers and Cardinals could opt to run the ball more to take time off the clock and end the game sooner.
Even if that is the case, Arizona and Green Bay would have to put up 30-40 points to create a significant double-digit advantage.
Cooper Kupp and JaMarr Chase will be in the top five of the wide receiver rankings every week because of their high target rates.
Kupp is tied with Adams and Tyreek Hill for the most receptions in the NFL with 46. He could be poised for a big game on Sunday since Matthew Stafford is facing his former team at Sofi Stadium.
Chase ranks in the top five in receiving yards and touchdowns. He faces a tough road matchup against Baltimore, but even if Cincinnati does not score a ton of points, the rookie has the potential to put up a good amount of fantasy points because of his deep-play threat.
Ridley's return to the Atlanta lineup against Miami has the potential to produce a ton of fantasy points as well. Miami gave up 749 total yards and 68 points in the last two weeks against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at Tennessee)
2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. Philadelphia)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. Cincinnati)
4. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at Miami)
5. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. Atlanta)
6. Noah Fant, DEN (at Cleveland)
7. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at Los Angeles Rams)
8. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. Detroit)
9. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. Houston)
10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. New York Jets)
All of the regular top scorers at tight end could assume their normal roles in Week 7.
Travis Kelce had 10 or more targets in three of his last four games and he is coming off a 99-yard performance against Washington.
Mark Andrews has been a high-volume machine inside the Baltimore offense in the last two weeks. He has 16 catches on 19 targets, 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Darren Waller is waiting to have a massive performance and he could see that on Sunday. Philadelphia is tied with Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers for the most touchdowns conceded to tight ends.
Waller eclipsed the 50-yard mark in five of his six games, but he has a single 100-yard game and that was back in Week 1 against Baltimore.
Philadelphia's former tight end, Zach Ertz, could have a strong debut against a Houston defense that allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends in six weeks. The Texans also share the dubious honor of most touchdown concessions to tight end with Ertz's previous employer.
Hunter Henry has the potential for a big week as well. He scored in three consecutive games and he faces a New York Jets defense that conceded 880 total yards in Weeks 4 and 5 to Tennessee and Atlanta.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.