Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

This week, fantasy football managers are going to be active on the waiver wire, potentially all the way up until kickoff on Sunday. That's because a bunch of key players won't be in action for Week 7 matchups.

With six teams on byes, fantasy managers might have to get a bit crafty in order to field the best possible lineup that gives them a chance to win. And that could mean having to sift through waivers to find some deep sleepers.

If your roster is in rough shape and you missed out on some of the top waiver-wire targets for the week, here are some deep sleepers you may want to consider heading into Week 7.