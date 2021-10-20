Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy LeaguesOctober 20, 2021
This week, fantasy football managers are going to be active on the waiver wire, potentially all the way up until kickoff on Sunday. That's because a bunch of key players won't be in action for Week 7 matchups.
With six teams on byes, fantasy managers might have to get a bit crafty in order to field the best possible lineup that gives them a chance to win. And that could mean having to sift through waivers to find some deep sleepers.
If your roster is in rough shape and you missed out on some of the top waiver-wire targets for the week, here are some deep sleepers you may want to consider heading into Week 7.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Don't be concerned that Damien Harris had a big performance in Week 6. There are enough touches to go around for him and Rhamondre Stevenson to both be fantasy relevant, and the latter is trending toward having an even bigger role as we get deeper into the season.
The 23-year-old scored his first career touchdown in the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and he also had eight touches. That came a week after he carried the ball 11 times in a win over the Houston Texans. While his numbers aren't impressive yet, he is now showing flashes of his potential.
New England has a favorable Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets, which is a game it should be leading late. That could lead to plenty of carries for Stevenson, who is a bit of a risky play. Still, he's among the top high-upside options that you should consider if you're missing multiple RBs this week.
Even if you don't need the rookie now, it may be wise to stash him on your bench for later down the line.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
T.Y. Hilton made his 2021 debut last week, notching four receptions for 80 yards. It wasn't a tremendous showing, and he may not replicate the production he once had, but he still has some fantasy value moving forward.
Although the 31-year-old had only four catches against the Houston Texans, he was targeted just four times. And he was the team's leading receiver despite playing only 24 snaps. As he gets reacclimated and starts to be on the field more, he may have some weeks when he puts up bigger numbers.
It's worth taking a chance on Hilton, especially as the Colts head into a seven-week stretch with some favorable matchups for the passing game ahead of their Week 14 bye.
Because the potential is always there for a big performance, the four-time Pro Bowler is a flex-worthy option for Week 7 when Indianapolis takes on the San Francisco 49ers.
Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Maybe your roster isn't too depleted this week and you want to get a leg up on your leaguemates by making a move for the future.
In that case, Jamal Agnew is the perfect waiver-wire target you can stash on your bench while the Jacksonville Jaguars are off this week.
The 26-year-old has stepped into a bigger role for the Jags with DJ Chark Jr. out for the season. Over the past two weeks, he has been targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 119 yards. And it's likely he'll continue to receive plenty of passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence moving forward.
When the Jaguars return to action, they'll have a great Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which are allowing an NFL-high 433.2 total yards per game.
So, adding Agnew now could help you get a fantasy win the following week, considering he'll be a great flex play then.