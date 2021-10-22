Unheralded NFL Rookies Who Are Already Exceeding Expectations

0 of 8

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

We expect early-round draft picks to make immediate contributions, but some general managers find the best talent for a coaching staff's schemes even in the later rounds.

Oftentimes, we'll hear about how well some of the lesser-known rookies perform at practice, or how they flashed during the preseason, but that's not always sustainable. Some training camp stars fade in the regular season because of the level of competition among starters.

However, several Day 3 picks have established themselves with consistency.

We'll highlight eight rookies drafted from Rounds 4 to 7 who made a significant impact through the first six weeks of the season.