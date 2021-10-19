Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

0 of 4

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action is complete. The Tennessee Titans wrapped Week 6 with a thrilling Monday night victory over the previously rolling Buffalo Bills.

While some teams are providing clarity about how good they really are—the undefeated Arizona Cardinals are quite good, if you weren't aware—others are showing that early-season success was likely a mirage. Similar situations are playing out in the fantasy world, where early starters can now be safely dropped from the lineup.

Here, we'll examine a couple of the top drops for Week 7, along with some players to target off the waiver wire. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring).