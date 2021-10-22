Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

In Week 7, many fantasy football managers are feeling desperate. Six teams are on a bye, four of which have top-12 scoring offenses.

If you're without stars such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson or James Robinson, you might have to go digging deeper into your bench or on the waiver wire.

We're here to help with some sleeper picks, all of whom are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

You may have no choice but to give second chances to players who you dropped early in the season or familiar faces who have underperformed this year. That isn't a death knell to your Week 7 chances, though.

Young players develop over time, and some veterans land in fantasy-friendly situations that allow them to become featured contributors at their respective positions. Once you combine those factors with an opponent that has a vulnerable defense, plenty of overlooked names can become high-end sleeper options.