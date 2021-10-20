Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 7

3 of 6

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The wide receiver position hasn't been ravaged by injuries to the extent that that the running backs have, but thanks to the NFL's decision to give six teams Week 7 off, there will still be quite a few short-handed fantasy squads.

In Los Angeles, stud wideout Keenan Allen and 2021 breakout Mile Williams will both be out. For the latter, it could be a blessing—his injured knee clearly was bothering him in the Chargers Week 6 loss to the Ravens.

Jacksonville's bye will sideline Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. Ditto for Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders in Buffalo, with that first one leaving a massive hole in lineups. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will be out for Pittsburgh, as will CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper in Dallas and Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in Minnesota.

That's at least eight top-25 fantasy receivers who are off the fantasy radar in Week 7.

Oh, and if you were hoping that with Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints eligible to return from PUP that the single-season record-holder for receptions might be able to lessen the blow, forget it.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Thomas is still a few weeks away from returning.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $6,000]

It's a safe bet that the Texans will be playing from behind Sunday in Arizona. That should mean a ton of looks for Cooks, who has over three times as many targets as any other receiver for Houston this season. Hello, garbage time!

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (at TB) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]

Robinson's salary at DraftKings this week tells you all you need to know about how miserable his 2021 season has been. But the veteran pass-catcher does get a top-five matchup for his position in a game where Chicago will all but certainly be trailing.

BAD MATCHUPS

Tyler Lockett, Seattle (vs. NO) [DK DFS VALUE $6.200]

This isn't so much about Lockett facing the Saints, who rank in the top half of the league in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. It's about the fact that last week against the Steelers, Lockett managed just two catches on seven Geno Smith wormburners for 35 yards.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]

The Raiders have been surprisingly stingy to opposing wide receivers in 2021, ranking in the bottom five in PPR points allowed to the position, Between that and Jalen Hurts' woeful passing effort last week against Tampa, Smith is a risky WR2 play in Week 7.

SLEEPER

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE $4,300]

Hardman has quietly amassed 17 targets, 13 catches and 138 receiving yards over the past couple of weeks, posting back-to-back efforts with double-digit PPR points. He'll one-up that and score his second touchdown on the 2021 season Sunday against a leaky Tennessee secondary.

WEEK 7 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS