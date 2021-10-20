Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 7

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 7October 20, 2021
Six weeks in, the season is taking shape both in the NFL and across fantasy football.
For some fantasy managers, that's a good thing. They drafted well. They have avoided the scourge of injuries that have struck of late—especially at running back. They hit on a late value like Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown or grabbed a waiver gem like Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers and they're sitting pretty at 5-1 or 4-2.
For others, things haven't gone so well. Early picks haven't met expectations. Injuries hit. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni forgot that Miles Sanders is on the team. The team is banged up, the wins haven't come and the season hangs by a thread.
Whether you're riding high or feeling low, every fantasy manager shares a common goal and a common problem in Week 7. Everyone needs to set a lineup. And everyone is doing it with six(!) teams on a bye.
This column aims to help you navigate those choppy waters, with position-by-position PPR rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TEN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. WAS)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LV)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. CHI)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. KC)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at MIA)
- Jameis Winston, NO (at SEA)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. PHI)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at GB)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (at NYG)
- Carson Wentz, IND (at SF)
- Justin Fields, CHI (at TB)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at CLE)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. IND)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Geno Smith, SEA (vs. NO)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (at NE)
- Jared Goff, DET (at LAR)
- Davis Mills, HOU (at ARI)
- Trey Lance, SF (vs. IND)
- Case Keenum, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at CLE)
Week 7 brings with it the first of the six-team bye weeks. And for fantasy managers, it creates one whopper of a migraine at the quarterback position.
It's not just a matter of six signal-callers being on the shelf this week. It's the ones who are sitting. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is on siesta. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers will be watching the games Sunday just like you and me. Dak Prescott will sit, although after tweaking his calf last week against the New England Patriots, that might not be such a bad thing.
There are going to be a lot of fantasy managers hoping to survive Week 7 with a matchup play.
And that makes knowing which matchups to target this week all the more important.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (at NYG) [DK DFS VALUE $5,900]
The bloom has come off the rose with Darnold and the Panthers after their 3-0 start, but if ever there was a defense that will fix all that ails Carolina, it's a floundering Giants unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. KC) [DK DFS VALUE $6,400]
Tannehill has been mostly underwhelming for fantasy managers in 2021. But he finally got Julio Jones and A.J. Brown back on the field together last week against Buffalo and draws the top fantasy matchup for quarterbacks this season in the Chiefs in Week 7.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mac Jones, New England Patriots (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE $5,300]
Jones has been pretty solid for the Patriots, but his statistical production hasn't been particularly impressive. In his first start against the Jets this season, Jones failed to clear 200 passing yards and didn't have a touchdown pass.
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (vs. DEN) [DK DFS VALUE $5,800]
Given all the problems in Cleveland (including Mayfield's bum left shoulder) hopefully even desperate fantasy managers weren't looking here for a fill-in play. Don't—the Broncos haven't been a favorable fantasy matchup for quarterbacks most of this season.
SLEEPER
Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (at CLE) [DK DFS VALUE $5,600]
Yes, Bridgewater is coming off his worst game of the season—a three-pick dud against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it's short memory time for fantasy managers who need a matchup play—the Browns defense has allowed 79 points over its past two games.
WEEK 7 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at SF)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. DET)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at LAR)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at GB) [INJURED]
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CHI)
- Darrel Williams, KC (at TEN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at MIA)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PHI)
- Alex Collins, SEA vs. NO [INJURED]
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at LV)
- Mike Davis, ATL (at MIA)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. IND)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (at TB)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at LAR)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. ATL)
- JD McKissic, WAS (at GB)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at NE)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at CLE)
- Mark Ingram, HOU (at IND)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (at CLE)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. CIN) [INJURED]
- Demetric Felton, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at BAL)
- AJ Dillon, GB (vs. WAS)
- Sony Michel, LAR (vs. DET)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at SF)
- Malcolm Brown, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at LV)
- Le'Veon Bell, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Tevin Coleman, NYJ (at NE)
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. CIN)
- David Johnson, HOU (at ARI)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. NO)
- Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. CHI)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. PHI)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Trey Sermon, SF (vs. IND)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (at TEN)
- Brandon Bolden, NE (vs. NYJ)
There isn't a word for the current state of the running backs in fantasy football.
"Carnage" just doesn't cover it.
Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers is on injured reserve, out at least two more games. So is Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is out indefinitely with a sprained ankle. Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns missed Week 6 with a calf injury and won't play Thursday night against Denver. Teammate Kareem Hunt landed on injured reserve with a calf injury of his own.
Antonio Gibson of Washington and Latavius Murray of the Baltimore Ravens are nicked up and iffy to play in Week 7. Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Zack Moss of the Buffalo Bills are all off this week.
Other than that, though, everything's fine.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. ATL) [DK DFS VALUE $5,300]
Fantasy managers may find it hard to stomach starting Gaskin after his seven touches for 14 total yards last week in London. But with all the running backs either injured or on a bye, his favorable matchup and big game catching the ball back in Week 5 may have to be enough.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at MIA) [DK DFS VALUE $6,300]
Patterson's success as a quasi-running back/wide receiver has been one of the more pleasant surprises of 2021. Both he and Mike Davis should be quality starts in Week 7 against a Dolphins defense giving up all kinds of fantasy points to running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
Devontae Booker. New York Giants (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE $5,500]
It's Booker who has taken over for Saquon Barkley as the lead back for New York. Booker was OK statistically in last week's blowout loss to the Rams, but this week's opponent (Carolina) has quietly allowed the fewest PPR points to running backs so far this season.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (at TBB) [DK DFS VALUE $5,200]
This applies to Damien Williams as well if the veteran running back clears the COVID-19 protocol ahead of Sunday's trip to Tampa. Teams just can't run the ball effectively against the Buccaneers—and many don't even really try.
SLEEPER
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,800]
Damien Harris remains the No. 1 running back in New England, but Stevenson still had eight touches for 62 total yards and a score against the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie will see some work Sunday against a Jets defense that is, um, not great.
WEEK 7 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. WAS)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DET)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at TEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at MIA)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at NYG)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. IND)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. KC) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at GB) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NO)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
- Julio Jones, TEN (vs. KC)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. CHI)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at ARI)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. DET)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CHI)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at CLE)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at TB)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at BAL)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (at NE)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NO)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at CLE)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at LV)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at SF)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. PHI)
- Marquez Callaway, NO (at SEA)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at NE)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. DEN)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (at TEN)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at SF)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at TB)
- A.J. Green, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Henry Ruggs III, LV (vs. PHI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at NYG)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAR)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at MIA)
- Zach Pascal, IND (at SF)
- Randall Cobb, GB (vs. WAS)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. IND)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. DET)
The wide receiver position hasn't been ravaged by injuries to the extent that that the running backs have, but thanks to the NFL's decision to give six teams Week 7 off, there will still be quite a few short-handed fantasy squads.
In Los Angeles, stud wideout Keenan Allen and 2021 breakout Mile Williams will both be out. For the latter, it could be a blessing—his injured knee clearly was bothering him in the Chargers Week 6 loss to the Ravens.
Jacksonville's bye will sideline Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. Ditto for Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders in Buffalo, with that first one leaving a massive hole in lineups. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will be out for Pittsburgh, as will CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper in Dallas and Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in Minnesota.
That's at least eight top-25 fantasy receivers who are off the fantasy radar in Week 7.
Oh, and if you were hoping that with Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints eligible to return from PUP that the single-season record-holder for receptions might be able to lessen the blow, forget it.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Thomas is still a few weeks away from returning.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $6,000]
It's a safe bet that the Texans will be playing from behind Sunday in Arizona. That should mean a ton of looks for Cooks, who has over three times as many targets as any other receiver for Houston this season. Hello, garbage time!
Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (at TB) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]
Robinson's salary at DraftKings this week tells you all you need to know about how miserable his 2021 season has been. But the veteran pass-catcher does get a top-five matchup for his position in a game where Chicago will all but certainly be trailing.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tyler Lockett, Seattle (vs. NO) [DK DFS VALUE $6.200]
This isn't so much about Lockett facing the Saints, who rank in the top half of the league in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. It's about the fact that last week against the Steelers, Lockett managed just two catches on seven Geno Smith wormburners for 35 yards.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]
The Raiders have been surprisingly stingy to opposing wide receivers in 2021, ranking in the bottom five in PPR points allowed to the position, Between that and Jalen Hurts' woeful passing effort last week against Tampa, Smith is a risky WR2 play in Week 7.
SLEEPER
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE $4,300]
Hardman has quietly amassed 17 targets, 13 catches and 138 receiving yards over the past couple of weeks, posting back-to-back efforts with double-digit PPR points. He'll one-up that and score his second touchdown on the 2021 season Sunday against a leaky Tennessee secondary.
WEEK 7 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at TEN)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. PHI)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at LAR)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at LV)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (at MIA)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at CLE)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. DET)
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (at GB)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at BAL)
- Ross Dwelley, SF (vs. IND)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. NO)
- Robert Tonyan Jr., GB (vs. WAS)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at TB)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at SF)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (at SEA)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at MIA)
- O.J. Howard, TB (vs. CHI)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. KC)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at NE)
- Pharaoh Brown, HOU (at ARI)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NO)
The King Kong and Godzilla of fantasy tight ends (Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders) are in action in Week 7. But the "superbye" is still leaving a substantial hole at the position.
With the Bills off in Week 7, fantasy managers will have to do without the season's biggest surprise at the position. Over the first two seasons of his professional career, Dawson Knox reeled in five touchdowns. The 24-year-old matched that total over the first five weeks of 2021, out-pointing all but two tight ends (Kelce and Mark Andrews of the Ravens) along the way.
Right behind him in the yearly rankings entering Week 6 was Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys, who was one of last season's surprise TE1s. Schultz didn't find the end zone Sunday in New England, but his 5/79/0 line is one fantasy managers will take any week.
Well, any week but Week 7.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. HOU) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,900]
It can be a bit risky to trust a player in his first game with a new team after a midseason trade. But Ertz is well-positioned for success in his first game with the Cardinals—no team has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than the Texans so far this season.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,600]
Goedert missed last Thursday's loss to Tampa on the COVID-19 list, but it's safe to assume that the Eagles wouldn't have traded Ertz to Arizona if they didn't think the young tight end would be back on the field for this favorable matchup.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (at SF) (DK DFS VALUE: $3,100]
Alie-Cox has been on a bit of a hot streak—he has three touchdowns over his last three games and ranks among the top 10 tight ends over that span. But the Niners have been stingy against the position, giving up the seventh-fewest PPR points to the position.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. DEN) [DK DFS VALUE $3,300]
Njoku has been feast-or-famine—he topped 100 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Chargers and then managed just one catch against the Arizona Cardinals. Thursday's bottom-five matchup with the Broncos feels like a "famine" spot.
SLEEPER
C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL) [DK DFS Value $3,000]
Since exploding for five catches for 95 yards and two scores against the Jaguars in Week 4, Uzomah has only caught five passes for 31 yards. But one of those grabs was a touchdown, and the Ravens have surrendered quite a few fantasy points to tight ends this season.
WEEK 7 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and Kickers
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. DET)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CHI)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. HOU)
- New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
- Carolina Panthers (at NYG)
- New Orleans Saints (at SEA)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)
- Indianapolis Colts (at SF)
- Denver Broncos (at CLE)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. DEN)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. IND)
- New York Giants (vs. CAR)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. PHI)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. ATL)
- New York Jets (at NE)
- Atlanta Falcons (at MIA)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at LV)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. NO)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at TEN)
- Chicago Bears (at TB)
- Washington Football Team (at GB)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. KC)
- Houston Texans (at ARI)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at TEN)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. DET)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. WAS)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. CHI)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at MIA)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. PHI)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. KC)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at LV)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at NYG)
- Brian Johnson, NO (at SEA)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at GB)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at CLE)
- Michael Badgley, IND (at SF)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (at BAL)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at ARI)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NO)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at TB)
- Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at NE)
- Joey Slye, SF (vs. IND)
As is the case with every other position, the No. 1 fantasy defense (by a sizable margin) is taking Week 7 off—the Buffalo Bills possess that honor after six weeks.
But the No. 2 defense is not only in action but has a plus matchup—and it's not a team most would have tabbed as an elite defense before the season.
After blasting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday while sacking quarterback Baker Mayfield five times, forcing three turnovers and allowing just 14 points, it's the Arizona Cardinals who are the NFC's top fantasy defense—ahead of preseason darlings like the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, those same Cardinals will host a Houston Texans team that has scored nine or fewer points in three of six games this season and ranks ninth in fantasy points allowed to team defenses.
It's gonna be a hot one in the desert in Week 7.
GOOD MATCHUPS
New England Patriots (vs. NYJ) [DK DFS Value $3,400]
The Patriots had their hands full with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys last week, but now they host a New York Jets team that turned it over four times and allowed four sacks when these teams met at Met Life Stadium in Week 2.
Nick Folk, New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
It feels a little mean to keep piling on the New York Jets, but in addition to allowing the most fantasy points per game to defenses, Gang Green also tops the points allowed board against kickers. Folk's foot should be frenetic. See what I did there?
BAD MATCHUPS
Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN) [DK DFS Value $2,900]
The Ravens aren't a terrible play in Week 7—there really aren't any among the higher-end team defenses this week, and Baltimore is soaring after taking it to the Chargers last week. But the Bengals are rolling too, so a so-so stat line here is a possibility.
Graham Gano, New York Giants (at NYG)
At the end of the day, fantasy points allowed to kickers is not a statistic that will decide many weekly matchups. But all points count the same, and no team has allowed fewer per game to kickers this season than the Panthers.
SLEEPER
Arizona Cardinals (vs. HOU) [DK DFS Value $3,100]
It's misnomer season to call the Cardinals a fantasy "sleeper," but I don't make up the weekly salaries at DraftKings. Arizona's is eight among defenses in Week 7—grab that value and spend the extra coin on a better wide receiver or running back.
WEEK 7 DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 7 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. KC)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. WAS)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. DET)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at SEA)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at TEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. WAS)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at SF)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at MIA)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at NYG)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at TEN)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. IND)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (vs. DET)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. KC) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at GB) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. NO)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at NYG)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at LAR)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at BAL)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. KC)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at GB) [INJURED]
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. CHI)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
- Darren Waller, YE, LV (vs. PHI)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at ARI)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. DET)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (at TEN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at MIA)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at CLE)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at TB)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at BAL)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. PHI)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA vs. NO [INJURED]
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (at NE)
- T.J. Hoclkenson, TE, DET (at LAR)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at LV)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at MIA)
- Devontae Booker, RB, NYG (vs. CAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. NO)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (at CLE)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. IND)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at LV)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at TB)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at LAR)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at SF)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (vs. PHI)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Marquez Callaway, WR, NO (at SEA)
- JD McKissic, RB, WAS (at GB)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at LV)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at NE)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. HOU)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at NE)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at CLE
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at BAL)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at MIA)
- Mark Ingram, RB, HOU (at IND)
- Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (at TEN)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at SF)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at CLE)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at TB)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (vs. CIN) [INJURED]
- A.J. Green, WR, ARI (vs. HOU)
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV (vs. PHI)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at NYG)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (at CLE)
- Demetric Felton, RB, CLE (vs. DEN)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (at BAL)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (vs. DEN)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. WAS)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at LAR)
- Sony Michel, RB, LAR (vs. DET)
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at MIA)
- Zach Pascal, WR, IND (at SF)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at SF)
- Randall Cobb, WR, GB (vs. WAS)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. ATL)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. IND)
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at LV)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. DET)
- Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ (at NE)
Before we get to this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can be used to aid in making flex decisions), it's weekly disclaimer time.
First off, there are no quarterbacks included in this top 100. If your fantasy league has flex spots that are QB-eligible, then you don't need me to tell you that 99 times out of 100 you want a signal-caller in that spot.
Superflex spots make Sam Darnold look good.
Other than that, we'll keep the hyperbole to a minimum this week. Six-team byes lead to quite a bit of anxiety from fantasy managers. Decisions in flex spots that you wouldn't usually make.
All you can do is set the best lineup possible and hope it works out. You never know—all it takes is one one long touchdown to make starting Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions look like a stroke of genius.
What? Jared Goff could throw an accurate deep pass. Maybe. In theory. Once.
WEEK 7 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS