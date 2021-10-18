NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Rumors, Predictions on Kyle Fuller, Brandin Cooks, More

1 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller has been on the radar of other teams since before the regular season even began.

"The Denver Broncos, armed with four good cornerbacks, received calls on Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan in the preseason," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "What they wanted in return wasn't cheap: roughly a third- or fourth-rounder, multiple teams told me."

Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler, shouldn't come cheaply. And it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos don't want to move him at all. However, Denver has now lost three in a row and may look to cash in on a player who is only playing on a one-year deal.

"Fuller would be someone to keep in mind," one executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The Broncos are loaded at corner, so they can stomach taking something less for Fuller than, say, the Dolphins with Xavien Howard."

According to Sando, one executive suggested that Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn't be willing to part with players he values—which is why Von Miller may be off the table. However, Denver is deep at corner and currently sitting in the AFC West basement.

Unless Denver dramatically turns things around over the next two weeks—they have winnable games against the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team—moving Fuller would make sense.

Prediction: Fuller is traded at the deadline.