Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: D'Ernest Johnson Has Major Potential

0 of 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bye weeks are in full swing as Week 7 of the NFL season approaches. A season-high six teams will be on break this week, leaving the cupboard bare for many fantasy football managers.

If you are set to be impacted by absences from Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Vikings and Steelers players, it's time to hit the waiver wire and make sure you are best positioned to get through this stretch with a victory.

Several notable talents are available in most leagues, many of whom can spot-start as a bye-week replacement and also offer valuable depth for the remainder of the season. Constantly turning over the bottom of your roster by replacing ineffective players with stronger contributors will position you for a playoff berth and subsequent championship run.

Here are the top waiver-wire pickups for Week 7. All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.