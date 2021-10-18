Waiver Wire Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa, J.D. McKissic Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 4

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa returned from his three-week injury absence by putting in some of the best single-game numbers of his career.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback threw for 300 yards for the third time in his two-year career. He also produced multiple touchdown passes for the fourth time in his brief NFL tenure.

Although the Dolphins lost, some fantasy football players won thanks to Tagovailoa's breakout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa should be a hot commodity on the waiver wire because he faces two similar matchups in the next three weeks against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

The left-handed quarterback likely will not be a long-term fantasy solution at quarterback, but it is worth taking advantage of his upcoming run of games.

If you do not need a quarterback, there are plenty of other intriguing waiver-wire pickups for Week 7, including the Washington Football Team pair of J.D. McKissic and Ricky Seals-Jones.