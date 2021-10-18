Waiver Wire Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa, J.D. McKissic Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa, J.D. McKissic Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 18, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa returned from his three-week injury absence by putting in some of the best single-game numbers of his career.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback threw for 300 yards for the third time in his two-year career. He also produced multiple touchdown passes for the fourth time in his brief NFL tenure.
Although the Dolphins lost, some fantasy football players won thanks to Tagovailoa's breakout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tagovailoa should be a hot commodity on the waiver wire because he faces two similar matchups in the next three weeks against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.
The left-handed quarterback likely will not be a long-term fantasy solution at quarterback, but it is worth taking advantage of his upcoming run of games.
If you do not need a quarterback, there are plenty of other intriguing waiver-wire pickups for Week 7, including the Washington Football Team pair of J.D. McKissic and Ricky Seals-Jones.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami
No one expected Tagovailoa to hop from the injured list to a hot commodity on the waiver wire in the span of 24 hours.
Tagovailoa lit up the Jacksonville defense without three of Miami's top receivers. DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Will Fuller did not play.
Tagovailoa made the best of his situation by connecting with Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle and Mack Hollins. Gesicki led the team with 115 yards. Waddle brought in a team high of 10 receptions.
The Miami quarterback made more with less and that should be a promising sign for the two favorable matchups ahead in Weeks 7 and 9.
The Dolphins return to the United States for a Week 7 home clash with the Falcons. The Texans come to Hard Rock Stadium two weeks later. An unforgiving meeting with the Buffalo Bills is sandwiched in between.
Tagovailoa does not need to put up over 300 passing yards versus the Falcons and Texans to be an effective quarterback.
If Tagovailoa gets around 250 yards and throws multiple touchdowns, he can be an effective fill-in for quarterbacks dealing with injuries or bye weeks.
In Week 7, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Ben Roethlisberger and Trevor Lawrence are on bye weeks. In Week 9, Tom Brady headlines the list of players sidelined by the off week.
Tagovailoa could serve as a decent replacement for any of those players since Atlanta and Houston have allowed at least 20 points in all but one of their combined games.
J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington
J.D. McKissic recorded over 100 total yards for the first time this season in the Washington Football Team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
McKissic filled in for the injured Antonio Gibson after the starter went down with a shin injury. Gibson was listed as questionable to return by the team.
Gibson's Week 6 status was up in the air ahead of Sunday because he has been dealing with a shin injury.
If Gibson's injury issues persist, McKissic could go from a fringe fantasy starter with PPR value to a RB2 or a flex option.
McKissic was already a strong asset in Washington's passing attack. He had a pair of five-reception games in Weeks 2 and 4. He caught eight of his 10 targets for 65 yards on Sunday. McKissic added 45 rushing yards on eight carries against the Chiefs to that return.
McKissic's fantasy status is dependent on Gibson, but for now, he looks like a solid option to plug in during Week 7, when six teams are on byes.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington
Ricky Seals-Jones also took advantage of the opportunity given to him in the Washington offense due to an injury.
Seals-Jones recorded 109 receiving yards on nine catches in the last two weeks with Logan Thomas out injured.
The Washington tight end added to his fantasy value with a touchdown catch from Taylor Heinicke in the loss to Kansas City.
Seals-Jones earned 15 targets from Heinicke inside the Washington offense that is also dealing with a banged-up Terry McLaurin.
Washington does not have an ideal Week 7 matchup with Green Bay, but Seals-Jones could still be worth the pickup since Heinicke has targeted him at such a high rate.
The Week 8 road trip to Denver could also be profitable for Seals-Jones since the Broncos were gashed for 426 total yards and 34 points by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver situation took another turn for the worse on Sunday, when Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a shoulder injury. Beckham returned to the game and produced five receptions.
Donovan Peoples-Jones stepped up in a larger role by earning a pair of receiving touchdowns from Baker Mayfield in the 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Cleveland faces a short turnaround to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night to start Week 7.
If Beckham is not at 100 percent for Thursday, Mayfield could look in Peoples-Jones' direction more often in the team's attempt to end a two-game losing skid.
Just like Tagovailoa, Peoples-Jones does not appear to be a long-term solution for fantasy players since Jarvic Landry is on the mend.
Landry was cleared to return to practice ahead of the Cardinals game. Once he gets back to full strength, he will take up some of the targets Peoples-Jones may have had.
Peoples-Jones could be an ideal short-term fix at wide receiver because of his Week 6 targets and the long list of players on byes in Week 7.