3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 6 Loss

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots managed to take a surging Dallas Cowboys team to overtime Sunday. The Cowboys came in having won four straight and looking virtually unstoppable on defense. However, New England countered every punch and nearly pulled off the upset.

While the Patriots fell on a walk-off CeeDee Lamb touchdown, they showed that they belonged on the same field as one of the NFL's hottest teams.

While the Patriots sit at 2-4, they could easily be sitting at 5-1. Close losses to the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now Dallas have derailed New England's early season. However, the Patriots showed Sunday that counting them out of the playoff race would be a massive mistake.

Here's what else we learned during New England's 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas.