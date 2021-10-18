3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 6 Win

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys continue to rattle off wins in the 2021 season. Dallas narrowly lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. They have since won five straight, beating Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas' thrilling victory against the Patriots came via a walk-off CeeDee Lamb touchdown reception in overtime.

The Cowboys head into the Week 7 bye with more answers than questions and looking like the clear team to beat in the NFC East. No other team in the division has more than two wins, and Dallas could lock up a playoff spot before December.

Here's what we learned from their 35-29 win over the Patriots in Week 6.