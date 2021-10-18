Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 Results

2 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Lions appeared to take a few steps in the right direction, but that momentum came crashing down Sunday.

Detroit dropped one-possession games to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, with both those games ending on game-winning field goals.

The Lions did not stand a chance of beating the Bengals on Sunday, as the AFC North side dominated the contest from start to finish.

Detroit managed a touchdown at the end to make the final score look less terrible. Cincinnati outgained Detroit 398-228 and earned 2.2 more yards per play.

The window for Detroit to win a game in the next few weeks is slim. It has to play three of its next four on the road, starting with a trip to face former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

Detroit could have a chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8, but the Eagles have displayed more fight late in games and could feast on a team they are better than on paper.

After the Week 9 bye, Detroit visits the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in consecutive weeks. There is a chance the Lions could go into the Thanksgiving Day clash with the Chicago Bears as a winless team.

That is the worst-case scenario for the Lions, who need to erase everything about Sunday's wretched performance if they are to win in Week 7.