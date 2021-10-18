Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 Results

Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 ResultsOctober 18, 2021
And then there was one winless team in the NFL.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Miami Dolphins in London removed them from the winless ranks in Week 6.
The Detroit Lions are still waiting for their first victory under Dan Campbell. After a pair of close games, the Lions were blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Detroit has the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. However, there are five one-win franchises that could be dragged into the conversation if the Lions earn their first victory anytime soon.
2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order
1. Detroit (0-6)
2. Jacksonville (1-5)
3. Philadelphia (via Miami: 1-5)
4. Houston (1-5)
5. New York Giants (1-5)
6. New York Jets (1-4)
7. New England (2-4)
8. Philadelphia (2-4)
9. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis: 2-4)
10. New York Jets (via Seattle: 2-4)
11. Washington (2-4)
12. Atlanta (2-3)
13. Miami (via San Francisco: 2-3)
14. Denver (3-3)
15. Carolina (3-3)
16. New York Giants (via Chicago: 3-3)
17. Cleveland (3-3)
18. Kansas City (3-3)
19. Minnesota (3-3)
20. Pittsburgh (3-3)
21. Tennessee (3-2)
22. New Orleans (3-2)
23. Las Vegas (4-2)
24. Dallas (5-1)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
26. Cincinnati (4-2)
27. Tampa Bay (5-1)
28. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams: 5-1)
29. Buffalo (4-1)
30. Green Bay (5-1)
31. Baltimore (5-1)
32. Arizona (6-0)
Detroit Is New Favorite to Earn No. 1 Pick
The Lions appeared to take a few steps in the right direction, but that momentum came crashing down Sunday.
Detroit dropped one-possession games to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, with both those games ending on game-winning field goals.
The Lions did not stand a chance of beating the Bengals on Sunday, as the AFC North side dominated the contest from start to finish.
Detroit managed a touchdown at the end to make the final score look less terrible. Cincinnati outgained Detroit 398-228 and earned 2.2 more yards per play.
The window for Detroit to win a game in the next few weeks is slim. It has to play three of its next four on the road, starting with a trip to face former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.
Detroit could have a chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8, but the Eagles have displayed more fight late in games and could feast on a team they are better than on paper.
After the Week 9 bye, Detroit visits the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in consecutive weeks. There is a chance the Lions could go into the Thanksgiving Day clash with the Chicago Bears as a winless team.
That is the worst-case scenario for the Lions, who need to erase everything about Sunday's wretched performance if they are to win in Week 7.
Jacksonville Still Has No. 2 Pick After Week 6 Win
The Jaguars removed themselves from the winless column Sunday, but they did not move much in the projected draft order.
Jacksonville went from No. 1 to No. 2 as the worst of the four 1-5 teams. The New York Jets are the other one-win team, but they are 1-4 and are projected to have the No. 6 pick after Week 6.
Like all teams traveling back from London, the Jaguars have Week 7 off. They should savor the victory while they can because their schedule following the off week is tough.
The Jaguars visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 and then play host to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.
The meeting with Seattle seems easier on paper with Geno Smith at quarterback, but by then the NFC West side will have had two full games with Smith under center. The Seahawks will also have the advantage of playing the Jaguars on home soil.
Jacksonville could find some respite in the first of two AFC South clashes with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but after that, they play the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks.
Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and Co. should soak in the winning feeling during the bye week, but do not expect the Jaguars to reel off a handful of wins one they return to the gridiron.
If Detroit picks up one victory, the Jaguars will be right back in the mix to land the No. 1 overall pick.