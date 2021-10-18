Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsOctober 18, 2021
Week 6 marked the first time during the 2021 NFL season that fantasy football managers had to worry about finding replacements for players who had bye weeks. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers were all off.
But in Week 7, it's going to be an even bigger issue because the following six teams will all have byes: the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Players such as Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson and more will have to sit on your fantasy bench. So it's going to be an important week to attack the waiver wire and try to find players who can fill those roster holes, especially if you don't have much depth or have been impacted by injuries.
Here are some early Week 7 rankings, along with the top waiver-wire targets to consider.
Quarterbacks
1. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. HOU
2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at TEN
3. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. DET
4. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. WAS
5. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. CIN
6. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at LV
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. CHI
8. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at BAL
9. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. KC
10. New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston at SEA
Waiver-Wire Target: New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston at SEA
Winston hasn't been a great fantasy option through the Saints' first five games, but he'll be well rested coming off a bye week and has a great return matchup against the Seahawks. So far this season, Seattle is giving up an NFL-high 433.2 total yards per game.
While Winston had some quiet weeks, he's coming off one of his best performances of the year. In Week 5, he passed for a season-high 279 yards and four touchdowns in leading New Orleans to victory in Washington. He should have no trouble putting up similar numbers in Seattle, making him one of the top streaming QB options for Week 7.
Winston is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 284 yards and three touchdowns.
Running Backs
1. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. KC
2. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at SEA
3. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. WAS
4. Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. DET
5. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson at GB
6. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at SF
7. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at BAL
8. Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard at NYG
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. CHI
10. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris vs. NYJ
Waiver-Wire Target: New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
Stevenson seems to be earning himself a bigger role in the Patriots offense, so he's a player who should be added now with the long term in mind. On Sunday, the rookie running back scored his first NFL touchdown while also rushing for 23 yards on five carries and notching three catches for 39 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Although Harris is still the lead back for New England, he's been banged up due to a rib injury. So if that starts to bother him again at any point, Stevenson is likely to get even more work. For now, Stevenson is a low-end flex option for Week 7 against the Jets, but don't be surprised when he keeps building off these recent showings moving forward.
Stevenson is rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo and 12 percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 52 total yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. WAS
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at TEN
3. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. HOU
4. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. DET
5. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore at NYG
6. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. IND
7. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley at MIA
8. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. KC
9. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. NO
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown vs. CHI
Waiver-Wire Target: Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. DEN
The Browns offense is dealing with a ton of injuries, so they've needed some playmakers to step up. And that's exactly what Peoples-Jones has done the past two weeks. He had five catches for 70 yards in Week 5 against the Chargers, then had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Cardinals.
Even once Cleveland starts to get healthier, Peoples-Jones is proving he should have a role on the offense. And on a fast turnaround for the Browns this week (they host the Broncos on Thursday night), Peoples-Jones should still be in the mix with some players likely to be banged up. So Peoples-Jones could be a start-worthy receiver for Week 7.
Peoples-Jones is rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo and one percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 81 yards and a touchdown.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at TEN
2. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. PHI
3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CIN
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. CHI
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. ATL
6. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at LAR
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at LV
8. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. NYJ
9. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at MIA
10. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee vs. DET
Waiver-Wire Target: Washington Football Team TE Ricky Seals-Jones at GB
While Logan Thomas has been out with a hamstring injury, Seals-Jones has turned into one of Washington's top options in the passing game. He's had nine catches for 99 yards over the past two weeks, and he scored his second touchdown of the year in a loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Washington is likely to be trailing in Week 7 against Green Bay, which will lead to plenty of passing. So expect another solid showing from Seals-Jones, who will be one of the best streaming options at tight end.
Seals-Jones is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 48 yards and a touchdown.