Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Week 6 marked the first time during the 2021 NFL season that fantasy football managers had to worry about finding replacements for players who had bye weeks. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers were all off.

But in Week 7, it's going to be an even bigger issue because the following six teams will all have byes: the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Players such as Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson and more will have to sit on your fantasy bench. So it's going to be an important week to attack the waiver wire and try to find players who can fill those roster holes, especially if you don't have much depth or have been impacted by injuries.

Here are some early Week 7 rankings, along with the top waiver-wire targets to consider.