NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Mack and More

NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Mack and MoreOctober 18, 2021
Another NFL week is (almost) in the rearview. Week 6 will wrap Monday night, and several teams are coming out of the week with significant injury and roster issues.
The Cleveland Browns, for example, will be waiting on the results of MRIs on both quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Kareem Hunt on Monday. The Seattle Seahawks have quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve and defensive end Darrell Taylor was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday night.
Fortunately, preliminary CT scans were clear, and Taylor reportedly has movement in all extremities, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.
With multiple teams looking to fill injury voids and roster holes, the trade market is likely to heat up ahead of the November 2 trade deadline. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest NFL trade buzz heading into the final game of Week 6.
Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns are in danger of having their season unravel due to injuries. Mayfield aggravated his lingering shoulder injury against the Arizona Cardinals, while Hunt was carted to the locker room with a calf injury. Running back Nick Chubb and tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin both missed Sunday's game.
The Browns are also looking at a defense that has surrendered 84 points over the last two games.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Cleveland seek reinforcements on the trade market, and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could be a potential trade chip. Beckham, who has 14 catches for 203 yards in four games this season, has not been a significant part of Cleveland's offense.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Beckham's time in Cleveland could be nearing its end.
"Sources familiar with the Cleveland Browns' thinking suggested this could be the wide receiver's final season with the team. Beckham is under contract through 2023," Howe wrote.
However, the Browns don't appear to be actively shopping Beckham ahead of the deadline.
"A couple of teams polled by The Athletic have said they have not heard Beckham's name on the trade block," Howe added.
Cleveland's injuries and slide from 3-1 to 3-3 could change things on the Beckham front.
Marlon Mack
If Hunt is forced to miss significant time, it might make Cleveland one of several teams interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack. Along with Wilson, the Seahawks placed Chris Carson in injured reserve. The Chicago Bears are playing without David Montgomery, while Christian McCaffrey landed on injured reserve this past week as well.
Mack was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 but suffered an Achilles tear in 2020 and has since fallen on the depth chart. With Jonathan Taylor emerging as a star and receiving back Nyheim Hines on the roster, Mack has become a role player.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mack could be on the move before November 2.
"The feeling around Indianapolis is the Colts want to do right by running back Marlon Mack, who has requested a trade, but there is not much interest just yet," Fowler wrote. "Things could pick up closer to the deadline, and a conditional late-round pick probably gets it done."
If the Colts are willing to take a late-round pick for Mack, it would be a mild surprise if he isn't dealt in the coming weeks.
Marcus Maye
The New York Jets were on bye in Week 6, but with one win and in the early stages of a rebuild, New York could look to be a seller at the deadline.
According to Fowler, this could lead to the trade of standout safety Marcus Maye.
"I continue to hear Jets safety Marcus Maye would welcome a move to a contender, and he's a prime player to watch at the deadline. The Jets understand they are at least a year away and could save on Maye's $10.6 million salary," Fowler wrote.
Maye is playing on the franchise tag this season and could depart in the spring anyway, so getting something in return for him now would make sense for New York. There should be a fair amount of interest in the Florida product too.
The 28-year-old has never been to a Pro Bowl, but he has played at a high level. In 2020, Maye produced 88 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defended and an opposing passer rating of 80.4.
If Maye isn't traded before next month, expect him to be one of the top targets available in 2022 free agency.