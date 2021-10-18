NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Mack and More

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

Another NFL week is (almost) in the rearview. Week 6 will wrap Monday night, and several teams are coming out of the week with significant injury and roster issues.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, will be waiting on the results of MRIs on both quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Kareem Hunt on Monday. The Seattle Seahawks have quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve and defensive end Darrell Taylor was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday night.

Fortunately, preliminary CT scans were clear, and Taylor reportedly has movement in all extremities, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

With multiple teams looking to fill injury voids and roster holes, the trade market is likely to heat up ahead of the November 2 trade deadline. Here, we'll dive into some of the latest NFL trade buzz heading into the final game of Week 6.