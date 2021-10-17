Balance of Power Was Returned to Normalcy in NFL Week 6

1 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens won an AFC-high six games by three or more scores last season. John Harbaugh's team simply knows how to step on an opponent's throat, and that's exactly what happened as the Ravens stomped the previously red-hot Los Angeles Chargers at home Sunday.

You could argue that the loss represented a return to normalcy for a Chargers team that has seemed snakebitten for years, but the Bolts' modus operandi is to lose in heartbreaking fashion. This was just demoralizing as they put up just 208 yards in a 34-6 blowout.

It was Baltimore's first win this season by three-plus scores. And while we're used to seeing Lamar Jackson and Co. put up 30-plus points, it was the first dominant performance this year from a Baltimore D that underwent significant changes in the offseason.

Now we'll see if they can keep killing it and pull away from the rest of the AFC North, starting with a huge Week 7 matchup with the revitalized Cincinnati Bengals (4-2).