Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Going into Week 7, fantasy managers should prioritize a quarterback-wide receiver tandem that established some chemistry Sunday.

A veteran quarterback welcomed back arguably his best pass-catcher who missed the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve. While the pair had a solid showing against a mediocre pass defense, they're likely on the upswing for an offense that needed a spark.

As the New York Giants continue to lose key players because of injuries, one of their wide receivers returned to action and produced a solid fantasy stat line. He's also a priority pickup for Week 7 and the remainder of the season.

Let's take a look at eight potential breakout players who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.