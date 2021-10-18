NFL Players Who Will Still Breakout in 2021 as Midseason Nears

4 of 6

Despite getting a breakout performance from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor last year, the Indianapolis Colts elected to retain veteran Marlon Mack on a one-year deal this offseason. It's a decision the franchise may be regretting as Mack has not been utilized with any consistency in 2021.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last month that the Colts and Mack "agreed to mutually seek a trade" and have been exploring their options.

Mack missed all but one game last year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, never getting a chance to build on a career-best season in 2019.

Despite being "100 percent" going into training camp, Mack has only seen limited action. He has worked behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines in four games while being a healthy scratch in two contests. Mack has earned just 25 totes and generated 97 yards on the season.

The Colts haven't found a trade partner yet, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler highlighted the Chiefs as one potential landing spot for the back.

Whether Mack ends up in Kansas City or elsewhere, the 25-year-old can still shine if given the opportunity. Mack is less than two years removed from a 1,091-yard, eight-touchdown campaign and recently gained 47 yards on five carries against the Ravens.

While he hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher by Indianapolis, Mack does have the potential to contribute as one. He caught a career-high 21 passes and averaged over 10 yards per reception as a rookie but ceded most of the third-down work to Hines after the back was drafted a year later.

Mack would be a perfect fit for a team desperate for all-around production in the backfield.

The six-foot, 210-pound RB has the speed and athleticism to make plays on the outside and possesses the size to take on defenders between the tackles.

Mack averaged a respectable 4.5 yards per carry and scored 18 total touchdowns in his previous two healthy seasons. He is in line for another quality campaign if he gets the opportunity following a trade.