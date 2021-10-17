Week 6 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 4

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

For those who play daily fantasy football, it's typically important to find some sleeper options in a given week. These under-the-radar players could dictate the success of your lineup.

However, it's imperative to remember that it's often worth spending big on a position or two. Sure, you won't have as much of your budget to utilize for other spots. But the star or two you can get for your lineup could produce more than enough points to make up for that.

With that in mind, here are some players likely to have strong showings in Week 6 you should try to fit into your lineup Sunday.