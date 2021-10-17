Week 6 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 6 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 17, 2021
For those who play daily fantasy football, it's typically important to find some sleeper options in a given week. These under-the-radar players could dictate the success of your lineup.
However, it's imperative to remember that it's often worth spending big on a position or two. Sure, you won't have as much of your budget to utilize for other spots. But the star or two you can get for your lineup could produce more than enough points to make up for that.
With that in mind, here are some players likely to have strong showings in Week 6 you should try to fit into your lineup Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
DFS Value: $8,300 on DraftKings; $9,000 on FanDuel
Patrick Mahomes is almost always among the top fantasy quarterbacks in a given week. So it's never a bad idea to pay the high price to play him in DFS and then construct the rest of your lineup around him.
The Kansas City Chiefs badly need a win in Week 6 after opening the season at 2-3, and they have a good chance to get one on the road at Washington Football Team. It could be a big day for Mahomes and Kansas City's offense, too, considering Washington's defense has massively underperformed this year.
Mahomes should have no trouble racking up yardage and getting into the end zone against a defense giving up 27.84 fantasy points per game, second-most in the league, per NFL.com. After throwing a season-low two touchdown passes last time out, expect Mahomes to have at least three for the fifth time in six games in 2021.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
DFS Value: $6,400 on DraftKings; $7,000 on FanDuel
Joe Mixon is still listed as questionable for Sunday because of the ankle injury that limited his workload in Week 5. However, it seems he's going to be fine to play Sunday, and that's great news for standard fantasy managers and DFS players alike.
Not only does Mixon have a terrific matchup against the Detroit Lions, but he should also get plenty of touches out of the backfield. That's because his primary backup, Samaje Perine, won't be active after he was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mixon isn't too expensive and should provide great DFS value at his price point. Expect him to break through for his first 100-yard game since the Bengals' season-opener in what will likely be a big day for their offense against the winless Lions.
John Ross, WR, New York Giants
DFS Value: $3,100 on DraftKings; $5,400 on FanDuel
The New York Giants receiving corps is quite banged up. Kenny Golladay won't play Sunday because of a knee injury, while Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Sterling Shepard will be back, but he missed the past two weeks because of a hamstring injury. And running back Saquon Barkley will be out because of an ankle injury.
With so many of New York's offensive playmakers either out or potentially limited, John Ross could be a sleeper DFS option at wide receiver. He's available at a low price, so it's worth taking a shot on him in hope that he'll break through for a few big plays.
Ross flashed his big-play potential in Week 4, when he had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in a win over the New Orleans Saints. He had only one reception in Week 5's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but he played a season-high 60 percent of snaps. That's enough reason to take a flier on him in Week 6.
Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
DFS Value: $3,200 on DraftKings; $5,400 on FanDuel
Through five weeks, Jared Cook hasn't been a huge factor in the Los Angeles Chargers offense. He had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's been held under 30 yards three times and hasn't gotten into the end zone in any other week.
That could change for Cook on Sunday considering he's going up against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has struggled to stop opposing tight ends—they are giving up the third-most fantasy points to the position (19.2), per NFL.com.
Several top DFS tight ends have byes in Week 6, such as the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts. So it's worth taking a chance on Cook to get into the end zone and have a solid performance for a Los Angeles offense that's been rolling of late.
