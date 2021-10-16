Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownOctober 16, 2021
It's Week 6 in the NFL and time for another round of fantasy hot potato. With several more injuries impacting the week—players like Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley have already been ruled out—and four teams on bye, managers will need to do their fair share of lineup shuffling.
We're here to help with point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for every position. We'll also examine some potential sleepers for the key skill spots—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
All rankings and picks are based on factors like proven performance, projected role and, where applicable, player health.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Ras
10. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team
11. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
12. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos
Sleeper: Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been up-and-down this season, and he's not widely rostered because of that. He's rostered in only 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 17 percent of ESPN leagues.
However, Wentz is a fine bye-week fill-in or Russell Wilson replacement for Week 6. He faces a Houston Texans defense that started the season strong enough but has struggled in recent weeks. The Texans have now allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Perhaps more importantly, Wentz is getting healthy and is starting to find his groove in the Colts offense.
"Carson Wentz, for all the criticism he takes, he's a great quarterback," Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer.
in last week's overtime loss to Baltimore, Wentz passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He did lose a fumble but still had his best game as a Colt. Wentz could produce similar numbers this week against Houston.
Running Back
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
7. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
8. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
11. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
13. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
14. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
16. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
18. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
19. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
20. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
Sleeper: D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
We're going with a deep sleeper at running back, with eyes on Cleveland Browns No. 3 back D'Ernest Johnson. With Chubb out for Cleveland's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson suddenly carries some intriguing upside.
When Chubb went down with a knee injury last season, Johnson went off with 95 yards on 13 carries against the Dallas Cowboys. It's not outlandish to think he could have a similar outing this week against a Cardinals run defense that has struggled.
Arizona has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. However, Arizona also ranks 31st in yards per carry allowed. If Cleveland sticks with the run—which is the team's identity—Johnson should get his opportunities.
Rookie Demetric Felton could be part of the game plan, too, though it's worth noting he has six catches and no carries on the season. Johnson is available in 99 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Ras
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
6. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
16. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Chargers
18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
19. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Sleeper: Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Mecole Hardman remains the No. 3 target at best for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. His fantasy production has been uneven, with fewer than 35 receiving yards in three games and more than 50 in two.
Last week, Hardman caught nine passes for 76 yards.
The good news is that Hardman has seen no fewer than three targets in a game and saw 12 last week. Hardman could have another high-volume day with Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined and Kansas City potentially going pass-happy against the Washington Football Team.
And Hardman could go off if he gets the opportunities. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing receivers than Washington. Hardman is rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 46 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
11. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings
Sleeper: Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Wentz should be a fine sleeper play against the Texans. The same is true for Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox. While Alie-Cox is not a huge part of Frank Reich's offense, he has come on over the last two weeks with some fantasy relevance.
In Week 4, Alie-Cox caught three passes for 42 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. He had four targets in Week 5, catching three of them for 50 yards. While Alie-Cox is likely to only see 4-5 targets this week against Houston, that should be enough to land him in the 8-10-point range at a minimum.
The Texans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Alie-Cox has plenty of upside in this matchup, too. He should also be available on the waiver wire for managers looking to replace Kyle Pitts on the bye. Alie-Cox is rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams and Kicker
Defense/Special Teams
1. Los Angeles Rams
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Dallas Cowboys
6. Cincinnati Bengals
7. Denver Broncos
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Minnesota Vikings
10. Carolina Panthers
11. Green Bay Packers
12. Miami Dolphins
Kicker
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos
5. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
6. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
7. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
8. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots
10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers
11. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings
12. Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns
