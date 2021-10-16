Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

0 of 5

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

It's Week 6 in the NFL and time for another round of fantasy hot potato. With several more injuries impacting the week—players like Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley have already been ruled out—and four teams on bye, managers will need to do their fair share of lineup shuffling.

We're here to help with point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for every position. We'll also examine some potential sleepers for the key skill spots—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

All rankings and picks are based on factors like proven performance, projected role and, where applicable, player health.