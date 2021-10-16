Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb are all top players to start in fantasy football when active. However, none of the three will be suiting up to play in Week 6 because of injuries.

That's what happens to some players at this time of year, which can leave fantasy managers scrambling to find adequate replacements for their lineups. And if you missed out on your top waiver-wire options, then you may still be unsure of what you're going to do come this Sunday.

Here are some rankings for Week 6, along with late waiver-wire targets to consider if you're still looking for a fill-in option at one of these positions.