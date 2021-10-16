Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesOctober 16, 2021
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb are all top players to start in fantasy football when active. However, none of the three will be suiting up to play in Week 6 because of injuries.
That's what happens to some players at this time of year, which can leave fantasy managers scrambling to find adequate replacements for their lineups. And if you missed out on your top waiver-wire options, then you may still be unsure of what you're going to do come this Sunday.
Here are some rankings for Week 6, along with late waiver-wire targets to consider if you're still looking for a fill-in option at one of these positions.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at TEN
2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at WAS
3. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at NYG
4. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at CLE
5. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. LAC
6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at CHI
7. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at BAL
8. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at NE
9. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at DET
10. Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke vs. KC
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke vs. KC
Not only is Heinicke likely to have one of the top quarterback performances of the week, but he's still rostered in only 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues at this point. So he's a great choice for fantasy managers in need of a late streaming option.
Heinicke has excelled against average-to-weak passing defenses this season. He's coming off a tough Week 5 showing, but that came against a strong Saints. This week, he's facing the Chiefs, who rank tied for 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (296.4).
If Washington loses (which it is likely to do), it may lead to an even bigger fantasy performance for Heinicke, considering he'll need to continue to pass deep into the game as he tries to lead a potential comeback. All signs point to him putting up big numbers against Kansas City.
Running Backs
1. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. BUF
2. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. HOU
3. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at CAR
4. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. SEA
5. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. MIA
6. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at DET
7. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at CHI
8. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at NE
9. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at BAL
10. Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt vs. ARI
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert vs. GB
Last week, Herbert had 18 carries for 75 yards with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a knee injury, and that was with Herbert splitting the work with Damien Williams. Now, Williams' Week 6 status is in jeopardy after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
If Williams is also out, then Herbert will be the clear top option out of Chicago's backfield. He's still available in plenty of leagues, so it's wise to pick him up now if you still have an opportunity to do so considering clear-cut top RB options are hard to come by on the waiver wire, especially at this point in the week.
While the Packers aren't terrible against the run, they're also not among the best at stopping opposing rushing attacks. So Herbert should at least have a decent showing if the volume is there, which it seems like it will be with Montgomery and possibly Williams out.
Wide Receivers
1. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at TEN
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at CHI
3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at WAS
4. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at NYG
5. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. MIN
6. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at CLE
7. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase at DET
8. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. KC
9. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vs. SEA
10. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at CAR
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CIN
St. Brown got off to a slow start during his rookie season, but he's been more involved in Detroit's offense the past two weeks. He had six catches for 70 yards in Week 4 against the Bears then had seven receptions for 65 yards last week against the Vikings.
The Lions' receiving corps was already shorthanded with Tyrell Williams (concussion) out, but they also had to put Quintez Cephus (collarbone) on injured reserve this week. That means St. Brown should have even more targets than he's been getting in recent games.
It should be only a matter of time before St. Brown scores his first career touchdown, and it could come this week against the Bengals in what could be a matchup with plenty of offense. St. Brown is available in more than 80 percent of all fantasy leagues, making now the time to pick him up for WR depth and as a potential flex play this week.