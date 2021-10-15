Nick Chubb, Julio Jones NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The list of injured star players in the NFL has not gotten any shorter ahead of Week 6.

Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey have fantasy managers scouring their bench or the waiver wire for serviceable replacements for Sunday's games.

Fantasy players that rely on Chubb week in and week out are now feeling the same pain that those players with McCaffrey have felt over the last few weeks.

Chubb was ruled out of Cleveland's showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday because of a calf injury. With Kareem Hunt likely rostered in many leagues, a fantasy replacement for Chubb will likely come from another team, unless you had the good fortune of drafting both Cleveland running backs.

Amid all the bad injury news, there is a ray of sunlight in the form of Julio Jones. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver told reporters Friday that he is ready to play in Monday night's clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Below is a look at all of the key injuries affecting teams ahead of Week 6's Sunday and Monday games.

Nick Chubb Ruled Out

Chubb rushed for 261 yards on 42 carries in Cleveland's last two games.

There is no way to sugarcoat how brutal a week without Chubb could be for fantasy players who benefited greatly from his performances against the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns have the luxury of turning to Hunt, who is arguably the best No. 2 running back in the NFL.

Cleveland has to adjust its offensive game plan a bit, but it does not need a complete overhaul with Hunt in the fold.

New York Giants backup Devontae Booker and Kansas City's Darrel Williams were the two most popular waiver-wire pickups at the start of the week because of injuries suffered by Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

If either player is still available, you should pick one of them up to soften the blow of losing Chubb for a week.

Chicago's Khalil Herbert is worth a look since he is the main healthy and available running back on the Bears roster. As of Friday afternoon, Herbert was the top added player in Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Alex Collins would be worth an addition in most weeks, but the Seattle backup is going up against Pittsburgh's front seven on Sunday night. The Steelers may feel inclined to load the box to stop Collins and Geno Smith to force the backup quarterback to beat them through the air.

If Mark Ingram II is available in your league, he might be the most ideal pickup. Yes, we have reached the point in the season where Houston's RB1 is considered a top waiver-wire addition. If anything, Ingram is a known quantity. He had 14 or more carries in three of his five games, but a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts may turn you away from him.

What we are getting is there is no perfect replacement at running back. It is already a war of attrition at running back, and this weekend could be a rough one for a lot of fantasy players.

Julio Jones 'Ready to Go' for Monday Night

Finally on to the positive news of the week.

Julio Jones told the local media Friday that he is "ready to go" for Tennessee's Monday night game, per Jim Wyatt of Titans.com.

Jones did not play in Weeks 4 and 5. He had a single 100-yard performance in his first three weeks with the Titans.

Ryan Tannehill should have his full complement of offensive weapons in play for Monday night. Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Jones could wreak havoc on the Buffalo defense.

The Bills gave up their most passing yards of the season (272) in Week 5 against Patrick Mahomes. They held their first four opponents under 213 passing yards.

If Tannehill stretches out the Buffalo defense, Brown and Jones could both produce a handful of big gains and be in the mix to score touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense pitched two shutouts against Miami and Houston, but it also allowed 20 or more points to Pittsburgh, Washington and K.C.

If the Titans play from behind, like Kansas City did in Week 5, Jones will become an even more intriguing fantasy player since the Titans will be forced to go away from a heavy workload for Henry.

At minimum, Jones should give you a chance to win fantasy matchups on Monday as long as you are within 10-15 points. That is all you ask for in this current injury-ridden climate.