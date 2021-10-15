Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles each have plenty of talented offensive players, which made for plenty of fantasy points to be had Thursday night. It was a great matchup to kick off Week 6 of the NFL season.

There will surely be more standout performances this weekend, with 12 games on Sunday followed by a Monday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. And with byes now in the picture (four teams aren't playing this week), it will likely be more important for fantasy managers to play the matchups in a given week, especially while looking for fill-in options.

Here are Week 6 positional rankings, along with some of the top matchups to keep an eye on.