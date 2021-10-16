5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense

0 of 5

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The NFL is where the absurd often becomes reality.

Fans don't even need to look that far back for proof, either. In late September, a dramatically rebuilding Jacksonville team traded 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson to Carolina in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold. And earlier this month, New England traded Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Had either of those deals and trade packages been floated as possibilities before happening, fans likely would have hit them with an "unrealistic" or "absurd" tag.

Yet the NFL has a way of making absurd happen, and that's bound to be true again ahead of this year's Nov. 2 trade deadline. Here are a handful of absurd-looking trades that make sense for the teams involved based on need, future trajectory and financial reasons.