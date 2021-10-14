Buccaneers vs. Eagles Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 2

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

You may question the decision to select Hurts over Brady in a game Tampa Bay should win easily. But that is the exact reason why Hurts should be the top quarterback in your lineup.

Philadelphia will be inclined to throw the ball more in the second half if it is trailing, as expected. Hurts attempted at least 35 passes in four of his five starts this season. He has multiple touchdowns, either passing or rushing, in the same amount of games.

Hurts' potential to score on the ground makes him an intriguing selection over Brady because he will not share touchdowns with any other player. Brady has nine rushing attempts for 36 yards this season. Hurts ran for 30 yards in Week 5's win over the Carolina Panthers. If he does not share any touchdown plays, he could boost your lineups into the front of Thursday's DFS contests.

Hurts is also the more healthy option at quarterback. Although Brady is set to play, the Bucs could opt for a more conservative approach by running the ball with Leonard Fournette. Brady told reporters during practice this week that he is dealing with discomfort in the thumb on his throwing hand, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"I think it's just a little bit sore, but I expected it to be. But I think I should be fine for Thursday," Brady said. "There's no serious injury at all. It's more just discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two."

The Eagles have conceded the third-most rushing yards through five weeks. Tampa Bay could feel inclined to exploit that weakness through Fournette, who should be one of the top non-quarterback DFS plays.

If you start Hurts, make sure you add Zach Ertz and DeVonta Smith in a lineup stack. Smith leads the Eagles in receptions, targets and receiving yards. Ertz should see an increased number of targets with Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19/reserve list.