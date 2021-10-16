Fantasy Football 2021: 7 Players You Should Trade for Right Now

0 of 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The fantasy football season comes and goes so quickly. Five weeks in, managers may need a trade to salvage an underperforming roster. Don't wait to reach a point of desperation.

Several players have yet to hit their stride because of competition for touches or targets at their positions, injuries and early struggles in a new system, but they're capable of turning the corner in any given week.

While some managers may not have the roster space or patience to wait on a player to pick up steam in the next few weeks, you can pounce on the opportunity to buy low on acquisitions whose fantasy output can take off in the second half of the fantasy football season.

We'll provide seven trade targets rostered in at least 75 percent of Yahoo leagues who could fill a glaring hole in your starting lineup.