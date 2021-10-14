Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks

14 of 14

Wade Payne/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Buffalo -5.5

In the last four weeks, the Buffalo Bills have outscored their opponents 156-41. That stretch included some blowouts against weak opponents, but beating the quite talented division-rival Dolphins 35-0 on the road is no joke, putting up 43 points on the defending NFC East champion WFT is legit and taking down the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs by a three-score margin on the road is jaw-dropping.

Buffalo has the league's top-scoring offense, No. 1-ranked scoring defense and the team is crushing the rest of the league in terms of DVOA.

How can we bet against them right now, even as a 5.5-point road favorite against a strong opponent like the Tennessee Titans?

"The Bills look like Super Bowl favorites right now with a front-running MVP candidate under center and a league-leading defense," O'Donnell said. "They will, however, have a hiccup or two along the way, like their ugly Week 1 performance against the Steelers.

That scares me this week. Derrick Henry, arguably Josh Allen's biggest threat to the MVP award right now, should scare everyone every week. But with the prime-time lights on in back to back weeks, I'll stick with the stampeding Bills to rise to the occasion once more. In fact, I'll continue to roll with Buffalo until the herd stops for water."

Again, though, with that line jumping from 3.5, we can only offer up a decision backed by a slim majority. Just one of those weeks.

Predictions

Davenport: Tennessee

Gagnon: Tennessee

Kenyon: Buffalo

O'Donnell: Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Sobleski: Buffalo



Score Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 23

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/Sportsbook for full terms and conditions.