Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Fantasy football is a star-driven pastime, much like the NFL itself. While sleepers, role-players and waiver-wire targets can make or break a fantasy week, managers aren't going to reach the championship round without a few standouts carrying the team.

There's a reason, after all, why players like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Davante Adams rarely last beyond the first few draft selections. These are must-start players who are essentially matchup-proof when healthy.

Unfortunately, second-tier stars don't carry the same reliability, and even third- and fourth-round choices can find themselves on the bench in certain situations. Some of those situations are going to present themselves here in Week 6.

In this edition of start 'em, sit 'em, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 60 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

These picks are based on factors like projected role, past production and matchup. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.