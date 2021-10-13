Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsOctober 13, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
We've reached a critical point in the NFL season for fantasy managers. Bye weeks are here, and the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers have the first off rotation of the year.
With injuries also mounting around the league, tough decisions are going to have to be made.
Here, we'll try to help make some of those decisions by running down the top plays for all fantasy positions in Week 6. We'll also dive into some potential sleepers for the key skill spots—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
Sleeper: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
One good game does not mean that Ben Roethlisberger is back to being the Big Ben of old. However, it's an encouraging sign for managers who have watched the Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller struggle for much of the season.
Roethlisberger finished Week 5 with 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
This week, Roethlisberger will face a Seattle Seahawks team that has been middle-of-the-pack at best. Seattle has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
There is some risk with playing Roethlisberger this week, as reliable receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. However, Roethlisberger is a great plug-and-play option for managers dealing with the bye-week blues.
Roethlisberger is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
9. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
12. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
16. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
17. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
19. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
Sleeper: Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants
The New York Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Kenny Golladay to injuries in Week 5. Backup runner Devontae Booker is likely to be the biggest fantasy beneficiary.
The Giants are likely to utilize a run-heavy approach against the Los Angeles Rams, with Booker filling the lead-back role. He rushed for 42 yards, caught two passes for 16 yards and scored two touchdowns in relief duty against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
While the Rams defense has been solid at times, it isn't the shutdown unit that it was a year ago. Los Angeles has allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Booker is rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues and six percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
5. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
17. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
18. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sleeper: Josh Gordon, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Wideout Josh Gordon caught his first NFL pass since 2019 on Sunday night, an 11-yard grab and his only reception of the game. While there's no guarantee that Gordon's Kansas City Chiefs debut is a sign of bigger things to come—he only played nine offensive snaps—now is a great time to take a flier on the 2013 NFL receiving leader.
Gordon, who is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues, could emerge as a reliable third option in Kansas City.
This also isn't a bad week to take a chance on Gordon in the flex spot. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, the Chiefs may be even more pass-oriented than normal, which could mean plenty of targets for players not named Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
11. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers
Sleeper: Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tight end Dan Arnold was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in late September. He's already establishing himself as a prime outlet option for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, he caught six passes for 64 yards. He was targeted eight times.
This should be considered Arnold's floor against a Miami Dolphins team that is fading fast. Miami has lost four straight and currently ranks 2th in passing yards allowed.
The Dolphins have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points (tied) to opposing tight ends.
Expect Arnold to snag five-plus receptions this week, making him a solid streamer and potential waiver-wire target. Arnold is rostered in just four percent of Yahoo Leagues and two percent of ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams and Kicker
Defense/Special Teams
1. Los Angeles Rams
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Denver Broncos
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Dallas Cowboys
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Indianapolis Colts
8. Cincinnati Bengals
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. Carolina Panthers
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Las Vegas Raiders
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
3. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos
6. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
7. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
8. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots
10. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns