Miami Dolphins Fumbled Their Rebuild and Are on the Verge of Disaster

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins aren't off to the start they were hoping for in 2021.

After loading up in the draft and free agency this offseason, Miami has limped to a 1-4 start and is on its way to missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. That's especially disappointing since the Dolphins went 10-6 last year and were in playoff contention until Week 17.

One of Miami's biggest regrets may be building around Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback slipped to No. 5 in the 2020 NFL draft, in part because of a serious hip injury, and he didn't make it through two full games this season before landing on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

In Tagovailoa's one full game this season—a narrow win over the New England Patriots in Week 1—he didn't show marked improvement over his self-professed "below-average" rookie year. He finished 16-of-27 for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he scored another touchdown on the ground.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins designated Tagovailoa eligible to return from IR this week. Even if he does play, he isn't likely to be much of an upgrade over backup Jacoby Brissett, who has completed a higher percentage of his passes (65.2 vs. 54.8) and has a better touchdown-to-interception ratio (2:1 vs. 1:1).

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Regardless of who is lining up under center, he'll have his work cut out for him trying to stay upright behind Miami's porous offensive line. Only three teams have given up more sacks than the Dolphins' 16 this year.

Even after shuffling the deck early on by moving rookie Liam Eichenberg into the starting lineup and Solomon Kindley to the bench, Miami has still struggled to offer adequate protection. Not a single offensive line starter has a Pro Football Focus grade over 60.0 this year.

For context, PFF categorizes players with grades between 0-59 as "replaceable." In other words, the Dolphins need to consider wholesale changes along their line as soon as possible.

Even Austin Jackson, whom Miami drafted at No. 18 overall in 2020, hasn't lived up to his billing. He lost his job on the outside this past weekend, shifting inside so Eichenberg could take a crack at blindside protection. The move didn't do much good, as Miami still allowed 14 pressures on 47 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF's Bryant Horn.

Jackson isn't the only 2020 first-rounder disappointing in Miami. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the No. 30 overall pick last year, hasn't even been able to get on the field.

Igbinoghene has been a healthy scratch in all but one contest this year, and he logged only 15 special teams snaps in that one active game. Given his awful 37.1 PFF grade last year, it's hard to fault the Dolphins' coaching staff for keeping him sidelined.

Miami's receiving corps hasn't provided much assistance to Tagovailoa and Brissett, either. DeVante Parker leads the unit with only 242 receiving yards, while No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle—who was reportedly No. 2 on the Dolphins' big board, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport—has slowed down after a hot start.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Waddle leads the team with 27 receptions, but he has only 231 receiving yards. He had his best game in Week 1 with collegiate teammate Tagovailoa under center, catching four balls for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Waddle has yet to top the 60-yard mark or score a touchdown since. He hit a low point in Week 3 when he caught 12 of his 13 targets but gained only 58 yards.

William Fuller V, whom the Dolphins signed to a one-year, $10.6 million contract this offseason, also has yet to pan out. He missed Miami's Week 1 victory over New England to finish serving out his six-game suspension, and he sat out Week 2's loss against the Buffalo Bills because of a "personal issue."

Fuller made his Dolphins debut in Week 3, but he hauled in only three catches for 20 yards on six targets. The following week, he caught one pass for six yards before suffering a broken finger and landing on IR.

There isn't much help on the way to South Beach, either.

If the season ended right now, the Dolphins would have the No. 5 overall pick. However, they owe that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the package they sent to acquire the No. 6 selection in March.

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers owe the Dolphins their 2022 first-rounder, but that will likely fall in the middle-to-latter portion of the first round. The Dolphins also have San Francisco's third-round pick, but they traded their own third-rounder to the Giants for the pick that became Eichenberg.

If the Dolphins finish with their fourth losing season in five years, or even lose on their trip to London in Week 6 to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, seismic changes will be due. Whether that's replacing head coach Brian Flores, bringing in new coordinators or swinging blockbuster trades, the organization will be in dire need of a shake-up.

Oddsmakers have reduced Miami's projected win total from an initial 9.5 down to 7.5, a number that feels a bit generous given this abysmal five-game stretch. The Dolphins would need to go 7-5 during the rest of the campaign to hit the over, but even a 6-6 finish might be too optimistic.

Miami does have the potential to finish around .500 if Tagovailoa and Fuller can stay healthy once they come off IR. The offensive line still needs to show significant improvement, but getting a few games to gel in its current form—especially after being in a constant state of flux in recent weeks—could help.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Running back Myles Gaskin, who just reached a franchise milestone by becoming Miami's first back to record 10 or more catches and score at least twice in a game, could be the answer to the organization's long-standing backfield woes. The third-year veteran's usage must become more consistent—he saw just two touches in Week 4 before exploding in Week 5—but the potential is there.

Some of the Dolphins' toughest games are already behind them. They have a winnable stretch coming up after their London trip, with only three of their next nine matchups coming against above-.500 foes.

In addition to the Jags, Miami is slated to face the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Giants and New York Jets (twice) over that span.

The Dolphins may be on a downward trajectory, but the team has a chance to right the ship if key players can stay healthy and a few more lineup adjustments are made. If not? Another reset may be in order.