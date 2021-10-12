2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated Assets

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated AssetsOctober 12, 2021
While the postseason continues for Major League Baseball, teams not in the playoffs are focused on rebuilding and retooling in the offseason.
Free agency will be a big part of the offseason, and several notable names are set to hit the open market—Buster Posey, Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among the more recognizable pending free agents. However, not every team will have the capital or the desire to chase high-profile talent on the market. Many will instead look to improve their roster by adding quality underrated talent.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest buzz and some predictions for players who might not grab offseason headlines but who can still help teams next season.
Michael Lorenzen
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen has played multiple roles during his MLB career but has settled into a reliever role over the past few years. According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, however, Lorenzen is hoping to land a starting opportunity in free agency.
"As Lorenzen enters free agency for the first time, he's hopeful a team will give him a chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation," Nightengale wrote. "He knows there will be some hesitancy because injuries pushed him into a reliever's role throughout his career."
As Nightengale pointed out, injuries have derailed Lorenzen's bids to start in previous seasons. However, he did start 21 games for the Reds in 2015 but has started only five games since and has a career ERA of 4.07.
The potential for the 29-year-old to start again is there. However, an opportunity may not come in Cincinnati.
"He seems likely to end up elsewhere next year," Nightengale wrote.
The Reds came close to making a playoff push in 2021. Expect them to target more proven starting talent in the offseason.
Prediction: Lorenzen leaves Cincinnati in free agency.
Marcus Stroman
Scherzer undoubtedly headlines the pitcher class, but he isn't the only quality starter set to become available. New York Mets Marcus Stroman is headed to the open market, and the San Diego Padres appear to be among the interested teams.
"According to people familiar with preliminary deliberations, the Padres are expected to pursue another veteran starter, with free agent Marcus Stroman having been among the names mentioned," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote.
However, Stroman may have his eyes on a different team that fell just short of making a serious playoff push. The New York Yankees, who lost to the rival Boston Red Sox in the wild-card round, seem to be on Stroman's radar.
Stroman hinted at his interest on Twitter:
"Yankees could have been dangerous if they got in. Stanton was unreal in the second-half. Judge was an MVP caliber player all year. Urshela is unreal. Bullpen was pretty filthy all year. In the end, just needed some more quality starting pitcher depth!"
If New York is interested in adding to its rotation, Stroman seems like a pitcher it can land.
Prediction: Stroman chooses New York Yankees over San Diego.
Johnny Cueto
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was an All-Star in 2016, but at 36 years old, he isn't the premier talent he once was. San Francisco even decided to leave the right-hander off its roster for the divisional round of the playoffs.
"My first reaction was I felt really bad," Cueto told MLB.com's Justice de los Santos and KNBR's Danny Emerman (h/t Laurence Miedema of the Mercury News).
Cueto went 7-7 as a starter this season with an ERA of 4.08. While he is no longer a No. 1 option, he can still be a valuable piece of a starting rotation. Returning to San Francisco would make sense—he has pitched for the Giants since 2016—but him being left out of the NLDS rotation could cause some friction with the franchise.
Expect him to explore other options. A return to the Reds, where Cueto began his career, could be an option. The Dominican Republic native has also pitched for the Kansas City Royals.
Prediction: Cueto leaves San Francisco in free agency.