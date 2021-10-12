2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated Assets

1 of 3

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen has played multiple roles during his MLB career but has settled into a reliever role over the past few years. According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, however, Lorenzen is hoping to land a starting opportunity in free agency.

"As Lorenzen enters free agency for the first time, he's hopeful a team will give him a chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation," Nightengale wrote. "He knows there will be some hesitancy because injuries pushed him into a reliever's role throughout his career."

As Nightengale pointed out, injuries have derailed Lorenzen's bids to start in previous seasons. However, he did start 21 games for the Reds in 2015 but has started only five games since and has a career ERA of 4.07.

The potential for the 29-year-old to start again is there. However, an opportunity may not come in Cincinnati.

"He seems likely to end up elsewhere next year," Nightengale wrote.

The Reds came close to making a playoff push in 2021. Expect them to target more proven starting talent in the offseason.

Prediction: Lorenzen leaves Cincinnati in free agency.