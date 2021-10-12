Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and Drops

0 of 4

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The early fantasy football transaction trends ahead of Week 6 are driven by a few key factors.

Injuries to Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 5 made their backups two of the most added players in the early waiver-wire rush.

The other two factors are intertwined. Fantasy players are rushing to the waiver wire to find bye-week replacements. The best Week 6 matchups on paper for defenses and a few offensive players have been the driving force behind those moves.

The top dropped players are easy to point out as well. JuJu Smith-Schuster's season-ending shoulder surgery made him useless for fantasy players in single-year leagues.

A handful of defenses and role players at wide receiver and tight end have also been cut in the last 48 hours ahead of Week 6. The full list of transaction trends in Yahoo leagues can be found here.