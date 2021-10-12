Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

2 of 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Start: Leonard Fournette vs. Philadelphia Eagles



While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have stopped short of giving Leonard Fournette featured-back duties, he's clearly the preferred option at running back.

If anything, he should have widened the gap in Week 5, when he capitalized on a good matchup with the Miami Dolphins and turned 16 touches (12 carries and four catches) into 110 scrimmage yards and a score.

Count the Eagles as another favorable opponent, as they have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to the position. Fournette could have a field day against this defense, especially if the Bucs want to take it easy on Tom Brady after he suffered a right thumb injury on Sunday.

Sit: James Conner at Cleveland Browns



In just about every other case, it makes sense for fantasy managers to get all the exposure to the Arizona Cardinals' offense as they can. But no one can feel great about James Conner's outlook after he failed to crack three yards per carry in either of his last two contests.

The 26-year-old does have five rushing touchdowns in his last three games, but I'd be careful about grabbing a touchdown-dependent player from an offense with so many different scoring options. He's a non-factor in the pass game, so if he doesn't sniff the end zone, his fantasy value vanishes.

Against a Cleveland defense that's been the fifth-stingiest versus fantasy running backs, the reward doesn't outweigh the risk.

Sleeper: Devontae Booker vs. Los Angeles Rams



New York Giants starter Saquon Barkley suffered a bad-looking ankle injury on Sunday, which should shoot Devontae Booker to the top of the waiver-wire priority list this week.

The 29-year-old got busy already this weekend, tallying 16 carries and three receptions (on four targets) in relief of Barkley. Booker wasn't particularly efficient with his chances from a yardage standpoint (58 total), but he did find the end zone twice. The volume he could receive in Week 6 is too much to overlook.